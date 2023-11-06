IRAR Trust Company Launches Innovative Solo 401(k) Plan with Roth IRA and Real Estate Investment Capabilities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRAR Trust Company, a leading self-directed IRA custodian specializing in real estate IRAs, has made a groundbreaking move by unveiling an all-new Self-Directed Solo 401(k) Plan. This innovative plan is designed to empower self-employed individuals and solopreneurs, enabling them to supercharge their retirement savings through alternative investments while keeping their plan compliant in a robust recordkeeping platform.

To cater to the increasing demand for a simplified and user-friendly Solo 401(k) plan that allows individuals to save in Roth IRA and invest in real estate assets while remaining compliant with IRS regulations, IRAR Trust Company has introduced their groundbreaking Solo 401(k) Plan and recordkeeping platform. This all-inclusive solution has been meticulously crafted to cater to these specific requirements and provide a seamless self-directed retirement experience for busy business owners.

Liane Bathey, Founder and CEO of IRAR Trust Company, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our new product, which not only combines cutting-edge technology but is also affordable for small business owners. While many companies offer Individual Solo 401(k) Plans, they lack the necessary tools for accurate record keeping. At IRAR, we believe in empowering our clients to not only take control of their retirement but to do so with precision and accuracy."

The revolutionary features and benefits of IRAR's Solo 401(k) Plan and recordkeeping platform include:

Integrated wire and ACH transactions through banking partner, Keystone Bank

Automatic checkbook control integration

Allowed Roth IRA savings

Approved IRS plan document and adoption agreement

Secure document storage for investment holdings

Accommodates unlimited plan participants, including owners and spouses

Free plan restatements

A single, flat annual fee

The freedom to invest in alternative assets such as real estate and private equity

Precise recordkeeping of deposits and credits for every plan source

Seamless creation of plan loan agreements and repayment tracking

This groundbreaking self-directed Solo 401(k) plan is now available. To learn more about IRAR's Solo 401(k) or how to move your plan, visit IRAR Trust Company's website.

About IRAR Trust Company

IRAR Trust Company serves as a trusted custodian for self-directed retirement plans, offering a unique opportunity to invest in real estate and various alternative assets. Since 1996, IRAR has been instrumental in helping clients achieve their financial dreams by empowering them to diversify their retirement portfolios at affordable rates.

