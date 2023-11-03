City of Everett offers improved healthcare experience for all employees through Vera Whole Health

The City of Everett is expanding its existing primary care offering to include digital and high touch Navigation that increases engagement with the people most in need of accessing care

EVERETT, Wash., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Everett is expanding its employee healthcare program with Vera Whole Health to drive even greater access, higher engagement, and a more convenient primary care experience.

apree health Logo (PRNewsfoto/apree health) (PRNewswire)

Since Jan. 2020, the City of Everett has engaged with Vera Whole Health — now part of apree health — to bring its powerful primary care network to thousands of eligible employees and family members. City of Everett employees will now have even greater and more convenient access to this advanced primary care model, with a fully integrated digital experience, and a team of patient specialists to provide higher touch care navigation.

"Vera Whole Health has positively impacted our team and we know this expansion will further boost healthcare engagement. Within the first year of our partnership, preventative healthcare visits increased 25% and nearly two-thirds of employees engaged with the Vera primary care model," said Marcy Hammer, Human Resources Director at City of Everett. "We're excited to build on this momentum and are proud to offer our employees personalized, high quality care."

The City of Everett is one of the first Vera Whole Health clients to add Navigation capabilities to their advanced primary care model to create an even more accessible, and highly engaging member experience. Eligible City of Everett employees and family members will also be able to more easily engage with and access care through a highly personalized digital app that allows them to schedule appointments and communicate with their care team. Employees will also have access to a team of patient specialists who will navigate them pre and post visit, increasing the number of touchpoints, improving the quality of care, and building long term relationships with their integrated care team that ultimately lowers the cost of care.

"We believe the person is part of the care team," said Donald Trigg, CEO of apree health. "Now, as we incorporate navigation capabilities into our City of Everett partnership, we are moving a step closer to a shared experience for both the person and the integrated care team supporting their health and care."

The City of Everett's commitment to an improved healthcare experience offers a model for the future of primary care. By incorporating digital navigation and patient specialists that extend the primary care team's reach, employers can achieve greater engagement, better health outcomes, and more affordable care for themselves and their employees.

About apree health

apree health brings together a best-in-class engagement platform with an advanced primary care model to provide a vastly better health and care experience, improve outcomes, and significantly lower the total cost of care for a population. Its proven solutions are built on a robust data and technology foundation that provides a rich understanding of each person, a navigation experience that engages individuals in their health and care, and an integrated care team that manages the individual's whole health. apree health was formed when leading advanced primary care provider Vera Whole Health merged with digital health innovator Castlight Health in 2022. Both companies were founded in 2008. apree health partners with top U.S. employers, leading provider groups, and some of the country's largest, most progressive health plans. www.apreehealth.com

About the City of Everett

As the largest city in Snohomish County, Washington, Everett serves a diverse community of nearly 115,000 residents. Located 25 miles north of Seattle, the city is home to The Boeing Company and a robust network of high-tech and manufacturing enterprises. The current mayor is Cassie Franklin, who came into office in 2018 and is the city's first elected female mayor.

Media Contacts

Highwire PR

apree.health@highwirepr.com

Ph: (925.286.8412)

Simone Tarver, Project Manager, Administration, City of Everett

STarver@everettwa.gov

Ph: (425-535-5301)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE apree health