Sun Pharma Survey Reveals Americans with Mild-to-Moderate Acne Have Defeatist Attitudes About Treatment, Despite Self-Consciousness

Only three in 10 people with mild-to-moderate acne report having seen a dermatologist yet are unable to get their acne under control

Survey findings highlight misconceptions about what causes acne

November is National Healthy Skin Month

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma), today released results of a survey revealing defeatist attitudes about treatment among people with mild-to-moderate acne, despite feelings of self-consciousness. Among the 1,003 survey respondents ages 13-55, only three in 10 reported having seen a dermatologist, suggesting that many people with mild-to-moderate acne are missing out on effective treatments. Additionally, 60% of respondents said they "just have to deal with" their acne, and more than half (54%) expressed the opinion that acne is not preventable.

"The survey results show that while people have some knowledge of what causes acne, their actions and poor management of the condition appear to be guided by various misconceptions," said Corey L. Hartman, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and a survey advisor. "Given the reported lack of control people seem to have over their acne, I find it especially troubling that so few consult a dermatologist. For National Healthy Skin Month, I want to reiterate to people with acne that a medical dermatology practice can help them develop and maintain an effective treatment plan."

Sun Pharma commissioned the survey of people with mild-to-moderate acne to assess their knowledge of and attitudes about acne and its treatment, with the advisement of seven dermatology professionals: Hilary Baldwin, MD; Renata Block, MMS, PA-C; Dawn Eichenfield, MD, PhD; Corey L. Hartman, MD, FAAD; Marjon Vatanchi, MD, FAAD; Karan Lal, DO, FAAD; and Lindsey Watford, CRNP. The survey was conducted online by Regina Corso Consulting between September 19-25, 2023.

While a vast majority (85%) of respondents indicated knowledge of hormones as the underlying cause of acne, 69% cited sweat as a leading contributor, and nearly one-third (30%) expressed the belief that eliminating junk food can make acne go away. More than one-third (35%) opined that squeezing or picking at pimples will help get rid of them, yet doing this may actually worsen the condition and potentially cause permanent scarring.

"Various factors may contribute to acne, but breakouts occur when there is an overproduction of sebum (oil) caused by hormones in the skin, called androgens, which cause inflammation and bacterial growth, hence triggering acne," added Dr. Hartman, who is the Founder and Medical Director of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Ala.

The survey results further suggest that lingering misconceptions about acne may be fueled by misinformation and a tendency to get acne advice from search engines (45%) as well as friends and family (43%). While 40% reported receiving acne information from a dermatologist, one-fifth said they turn to social media for such information, primarily TikTok and Instagram. Of the 77% of respondents who reported having a skin-care routine, fewer than one in five characterized themselves as being "very successful" and two-thirds said they were "somewhat successful" in "mostly" preventing acne breakouts from occurring.

Moreover, people with mild-to-moderate acne admit to self-consciousness and avoidant behavior. Nearly 30% of respondents said that acne has caused them to avoid a social engagement. A majority (55%) reported feeling self-conscious on video calls in meetings, nearly half (48%) said they have hidden from cameras, and nearly two in five (38%) have added a filter to their digital photos to hide their acne.

"It is concerning to see people suffering with mild-to-moderate acne when a dermatology practice can prescribe individualized, effective skin-care regimens," said Andy Nelson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Medical Dermatology at Sun Pharma. "Medical dermatology is a priority for Sun Pharma and we will continue to invest and innovate in this space, with the hope that people can better control their acne and don't feel like they have to hide."

For more information about the cause of acne, skin care tips, videos and more, please visit www.acnehormones.com/derm.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (USA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma). Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generics company with presence in Specialty, Generics and Consumer Healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as Global Emerging Markets. Sun's high growth Global Specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for over 16% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multi-cultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com & follow us on Twitter @SunPharma_US.

