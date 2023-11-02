S&W Seed Company to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Conference call to be conducted on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:00AM ET
LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2024, ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:00 am ET (8:00am PT) to review the results.
Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or https://app.webinar.net/jJYlWdb9Nk0.
A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 4736548. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors or https://app.webinar.net/jJYlWdb9Nk0 for 30 days.
About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.
Company Contact:
Investor Contact:
Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer
Robert Blum
S&W Seed Company
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (720) 593-3570
Phone: (602) 889-9700
SOURCE S&W Seed Company