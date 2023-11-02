Join America's No. 1 Refrigerated Dressing Brand for Football Season Featuring a Ranch Cave Sweepstakes, Instant Wins, and More Tailgating Fun

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the football season excitement continues to build, Litehouse® is taking the tailgating experience to new heights with its "LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE" campaign featuring America's No. 1 Ranch Fan.

Host A Bigger Bolder Tailgate with LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE (PRNewswire)

The "LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE" campaign has yielded exceptional results to-date, including record sales market share this year. America's #1 Refrigerated Dressing Brand1 is "Ready to Ranch" with "The Ranch Guy" and must-have Litehouse Dressings and Dips with a Ranch Cave sweepstakes and instant wins.

"Football viewership is increasing this season2, and fans are looking for ways to elevate their go-to tailgate foods for game day," said Paul Hemingway, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Litehouse Inc. "Our 'LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE' Tailgate campaign offers multiple ways of creating an unforgettable tailgating experience, from our delicious dressing and dips to exciting contests tied to the action on the field."

The campaign gives Litehouse enthusiasts a slew of ranch dressing-forward prizes to win all season long, including:

A Ranch Cave Sweepstakes: One ranch-loving grand prize winner will win their very own Ranch Cave with football cave essentials. One first-prize winner will receive a year's worth of Litehouse ranch dressing and fifty second-prize winners will receive Litehouse Ranch-shaped pillows, the perfect addition to any tailgate hang. Interested fans can November 3rd . One ranch-loving grand prize winner will win their very own Ranch Cave with football cave essentials. One first-prize winner will receive a year's worth of Litehouse ranch dressing and fifty second-prize winners will receive Litehouse Ranch-shaped pillows, the perfect addition to any tailgate hang. Interested fans can enter to win here starting

"Take it to the House" Instant Wins: Every Sunday, Litehouse will celebrate the first time a player takes it to the house. Starting in November, the first time there is an interception, kick-off, or punt return for a touchdown, Litehouse will give away free bottles of Litehouse ranch dressing! Follow Every Sunday, Litehouse will celebrate the first time a player takes it to the house. Starting in November, the first time there is an interception, kick-off, or punt return for a touchdown, Litehouse will give away free bottles of Litehouse ranch dressing! Follow @litehousefoods on Instagram for more information.

Running now until the Big Game in February 2024, the national campaign also features a variety of social media, digital marketing, and shopper marketing tactics, including:

First-in-the-category tailgate-themed labels on Litehouse Homestyle Ranch 20 oz bottles to help shoppers identify the ultimate tailgate addition in the produce aisle.

A suite of ad spots that will launch on Connected-TV in Seattle , Denver and Atlanta .

Select discounts, coupons, and rebates on Litehouse dressings, including a $1 off coupon on Ibotta and Instacart and additional digital coupons offered at select retailers valued at $1.25 off any Litehouse items.

From fan-favorite options like Litehouse Homestyle Ranch and Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing to trendy flavors like Jalapeno Ranch and Dill Ranch, Litehouse Dressings and Dips are made with delicious ingredients, and no high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. These crave-worthy dressings and dips can be found in the refrigerated produce department at retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the "LITEHOUSE IN THE HOUSE" Tailgate campaign and for more details for the Ranch Cave Sweepstakes and instant win promotions, follow Litehouse on Instagram or visit www.LitehouseInTheHouse.com .

About Litehouse:

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 60 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com , Facebook , Instagram , and Pinterest .

1Circana US MULO Latest 52 Weeks Ending 10/8/23.

2 NFL Media 2023 Week 2 Viewership Ending 9/18/23.

Litehouse Campaign Inspires Consumers to Be the Dip Master on Game Day (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Litehouse, Inc.