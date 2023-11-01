Staffmark Group Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Continued Transformation

CINCINNATI, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a leading provider of workforce solutions, today announces a series of leadership appointments that will further strengthen the company's growth plans as it continues to transform the future of work.

"I am thrilled about the executives we've brought together to lead Staffmark Group's future growth! We're fortunate to have these remarkable individuals to help us keep pushing boundaries in our industry," said Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group. "Each of them has a history of creating value and putting people first, and I believe that their talents and experience combined with those of our existing leadership team will drive our continued success."

Organizational changes and executive leadership appointments include:

Nina Franco – SVP, Revenue Performance

Nina Franco has been named to the newly-created position of senior vice president of revenue performance, responsible for developing Staffmark Group's next generation of go-to-market strategies and sales training and management. Franco was previously responsible for exponentially growing one of the company's largest U.S. regions as a regional vice president. Prior to joining Staffmark Group in 2020, she held leadership roles in professional staffing with Randstad and Adecco.

Eric Manning – SVP, Client Success

Eric Manning was named to the newly-formed role of senior vice president of client success, leading the organization's strategic initiatives to enhance service delivery and optimize client outcomes across all business lines and solution offerings. He joined Staffmark Group in 2019 as VP of professional services, responsible for expanding client services for its Hunter Hamilton and Digital People business lines. Previously, Manning led the strategic account function for Volt Workforce Solutions.

Kari Oswold – SVP, Advantage xPO

Kari Oswold is the new senior vice president for Staffmark Group's Advantage xPO brand, responsible for strategic talent solutions, including managed services programs (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and business process outsourcing (BPO). Oswold brings over 20 years of experience in leading sales, operations, and recruiting teams to deliver impressive financial results, and most recently led sales and recruiting operations at Harvey Nash Group.

Liza Palermo – SVP, Marketing

Liza Palermo was recently appointed to the role of senior vice president of marketing, responsible for developing data-driven client and talent marketing strategies that drive enterprise-wide growth. She brings 30 years of experience in boosting revenues and brand equity through innovative marketing, change management, and talent acquisition and retention initiatives. Prior to joining Staffmark Group, Palermo served in leadership roles at EmployBridge and SFN Group and founded a successful consulting firm serving business-to-business clientele.

