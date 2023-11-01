SANRIO® Announces a Celebration of 50 Years of Hello Kitty:

A Timeless Icon's Golden Anniversary

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand renowned for its beloved characters, is launching an epic celebration for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the iconic Hello Kitty. In anticipation of this major milestone on November 1, 2024, the coming year will be filled with ways to celebrate in both the digital and physical worlds and will be highlighted with many surprises along the way.

For nearly five decades, Hello Kitty has inspired generations, and her message of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity transcends cultures and continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

Hello Kitty wants to promote friendship to everyone in the world – including in the digital space. In anticipation of her 50th anniversary, Hello Kitty will release several digital promotions, reaching both existing fans and new generations to continue discovering Hello Kitty online.

Global DJ and avid Hello Kitty fan, Steve Aoki, comments, "Ever since I was a kid I've had a deep love for everything Hello Kitty. Her influence on culture, fashion, art, and design is unmistakable. Witnessing her digital evolution has been amazing, and I can't wait to see what she'll do next! I'm confident that she will keep spreading happiness to millions worldwide. And I'm proud that there is an official Steve Aoki x Hello Kitty collaboration that we got to share with all the fans called 'Hello Aoki.' Happy 50th, Hello Kitty!"

SANRIO® will introduce new digital tools including an AR (Augmented Reality) app, short animations on TikTok, monthly promotions in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox, and a presence in the digital world of Zepeto. Here's what fans can expect:

AR App: Fans will soon have access to an AR app that allows them to interact with Hello Kitty as she dances beside five iconic global landmarks: toward SHIBUYA109 in Tokyo, Big Ben in London, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, TAIPEI 101 in Taiwan, and the Empire State Building in New York. These landmarks will come alive with celebratory animations, creating a joyous atmosphere. The AR app will also function as a TikTok effect, enabling fans to create and share their own Hello Kitty-themed videos, further enhancing the Anniversary celebration.

TikTok: To celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a dedicated Hello Kitty animation account, "This is Hello Kitty" (@this_is_hellokitty_), has been launched on TikTok, and up to four short animations of Hello Kitty will be posted every month.

Roblox Integration: Throughout the upcoming year, fans will find many ways to fully immerse themselves in the Hello Kitty-themed world in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox. Starting in November, they can explore a photo booth for taking Y2K feel photos, enjoy a mini-game with emotes and costume rewards, and purchase avatars, costumes, and emotes. Additionally, from December, fans can experience a museum-themed mini-game and virtual exhibition, as well as participate in a thrilling "Find Hello Kitty" challenge. More excitement awaits in 2024 with the launch of a digital dance floor where fans will be able to dance the night away.

Zepeto Avatar: Zepeto, the popular platform renowned for its customizable 3D avatars and social networking, is now home to a dedicated Hello Kitty environment. Within this virtual world, fans can immerse themselves in a delightful Hello Kitty experience with themed landscapes, games, boutiques, photo zones, and a dance space. Moreover, Zepeto introduces new features, offering users five exciting elements to explore: a Boutique Game where they can channel their inner fashion designer with Hello Kitty motifs, contests, and prizes; a Photo Zone where you can find the hidden Hello Kitty and capture memories; a Dance Zone for dancing alongside Hello Kitty and participating in dance challenges; Athletic Games for entertainment and excitement, and Item Shops brimming with Hello Kitty-themed outfits that allow users to express their unique style. Items will be available starting from November 1, while the Hello Kitty-themed worlds are planned to be launched from mid-November and onwards.

These fun digital experiences will be released sequentially starting in November 2023.

Additionally, the Japan Society of Northern California (JSNC), known for its commitment to promoting understanding and friendship between the U.S. and Japan, has presented Hello Kitty with the Cultural Ambassador Award, recognizing her as an international symbol of peace and friendship.

For her 50th anniversary, Hello Kitty will usher in a new age of friendship, and with it, new opportunities to spread kindness with impactful programming and partnerships that will make every day just a little bit better. To stay in the loop on all of the anniversary fun, follow @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles."

