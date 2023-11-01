Megan Callahan Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as an HCIT Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Megan Callahan has joined the Firm as an Operating Partner focused on Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT). Ms. Callahan is an accomplished executive with 25 years of experience leading and growing HCIT companies.

Before joining WCAS, Ms. Callahan served as the Chief Operating Officer of Twill, overseeing all commercial, clinical, and people functions. Under her leadership, she achieved a significant increase in contracted annual recurring revenue by enhancing sales leadership and crafting an innovative go-to-market strategy. Prior to Twill, Ms. Callahan was the President of Lyft Healthcare, Inc., where she drove robust growth and improved access to healthcare for the 5.4 million people who miss healthcare appointments every year because of a lack of transportation. Prior to Lyft, Ms. Callahan served as Chief Strategy Officer for Change Healthcare, and SVP of corporate strategy and business development for McKesson Technology Solutions. She is on the board of digital health companies Reveleer and Kinetik and advises several HCIT start-ups. Ms. Callahan earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) from UCLA.

Mr. Sobol, a General Partner at WCAS, and Ms. Dechert, a Principal at WCAS, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Megan to the WCAS team. HCIT is an important and growing sector for us given persistent demand drivers and a wide range of innovative, high growth companies. We welcome the opportunity to invest at the intersection of our firm's two target industries. Megan's deep experience and proven leadership building next generation HCIT companies makes her a perfect fit for her role at WCAS."

Ms. Callahan said, "I am extremely excited to work with Ed, Caroline and the WCAS team. There is an abundance of opportunity across the HCIT and digital health landscape, and I have long believed that technology will change how patients experience healthcare and how payers and providers deliver value. I look forward to bringing my experience to the WCAS platform to pursue these opportunities."

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

