Arrive Recommerce Expands Burton Partnership Launching "Pass Along" Trade-In and Buy Used Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Recommerce (Arrive), the leading technology company powering Returns to Recommerce™ along with non-new resale for brands and retailers, announces an expansion of its partnership with Burton Snowboards in anticipation of the winter 2023-2024 season. Burton introduced its "Pass Along" trade-in and buy used program allowing riders to trade-in or purchase gently loved and fully authenticated gear and outerwear in-store and online. Both programs augment the Burton rental program launched in October 2022.

How it works: Burton's "Pass Along" allows riders to trade-in functional gear and outerwear digitally as well as in Burton flagship stores in the U.S. in exchange for brand credit that can be redeemed in Burton owned locations or on Burton.com. Items must meet quality standards in order to be accepted. Burton's new Resale site will make all gently used inventory available to riders at accessible prices helping propel the brand's continued sustainability initiatives.

"Burton has always been a first mover and it is only natural that the brand lays foundation for its community to expand the life and use of its quality gear and apparel," said Rachelle Snyder, Arrive CEO. "Riders who are growing or evolving in skill will have the opportunity to trade-in and trade-up, as well as to put unused gear back into use for aspiring athletes in a way that only Burton can execute."

"This is an exciting growth opportunity and a step forward in Burton's ongoing digital transformation," said Elysa Walk, Chief Business Officer at Burton Snowboards. "We are thrilled to further our partnership with Arrive, a company that shares in our values and promise to both our customers and the planet."

About Arrive:

Arrive Recommerce is leading the resale market with a profitable, sustainable and scalable branded resale channel. Returns to Recommerce™ focuses on turning a cost center into a profit center by helping brands and retailers divert products such as non-new returns, excess inventory, and damaged inventory into a fully-branded revenue generating resale channel.

Arrive 's Recommence Management Technology, Recommerce Storefront Technology and Analytical Tools allow brands to drive more revenue, more customers and improve operational efficiency. Arrive was named the 4th Most Innovative Retail Company by Fast Company in 2022. Notable partners include brands like YETI and Burton Snowboards.

About Burton:

Since its founding, Burton has played a pivotal role in growing snowboarding from a backyard hobby to a world-class sport by creating groundbreaking products, supporting a team of top snowboarders, and pushing resorts to allow snowboarding. Today, Burton designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the outdoors. As a sustainability leader within the outdoor and winter sports industries, Burton is the world's first snowboard company to become a certified B Corporation®. Privately held and owned by Donna Carpenter, Burton's headquarters are in Burlington, Vermont with offices in Austria, Japan, Australia, Canada and China.

