Alaska Airlines debuts new 'Mickey's Toontown'-themed airplane featuring Mickey Mouse and his pals at Disneyland Resort

Alaska Airlines celebrates the return of Mickey Mouse in its fleet with latest special edition aircraft

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' newest, uniquely themed aircraft will be soaring through the skies today with a touch of magic from everyone's favorite pal, Mickey Mouse. After the big reveal of this specially themed plane at a gate ceremony in Seattle, passengers will board the inaugural flight to Orange County, Calif., to visit "The Happiest Place on Earth" at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Named "Mickey's Toontown Express," the celebrated plane is now flying on routes across Alaska's network.

Named “Mickey’s Toontown Express,” the celebrated plane is now flying on routes across Alaska Airline’s network. (PRNewswire)

"It's heartening how much our Disneyland Resort-themed airplanes spark joy in our guests – young and young at heart."

Adorned with playful images of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with their pals Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck in Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park, the Boeing 737-800, tail number 565AS, is Alaska Airlines' eighth livery in collaboration with Disneyland Resort. For the unique design – which even includes Chip 'n' Dale on the boarding doors and winglets – it took artists over 400 hours and 20 days to hand-paint the brightly colored aircraft exterior from nose to tail.

"It's heartening how much our Disneyland Resort-themed airplanes spark joy in our guests – young and young at heart. What makes this even more special is the return of Mickey Mouse on an Alaska Airlines plane since he made his debut on our fleet eight years ago," said Sangita Woerner, Alaska's senior vice-president of marketing and guest experience. "Alaska's long-standing relationship with the Disneyland Resort has helped to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and employees. As a family-friendly airline, it speaks to the care we strive to show everyday with these special touches."

Knowing the joy the Disneyland Resort-themed planes can bring to families, Alaska Airlines and Disney sent several families and special guests on the inaugural flight to experience Alaska's everyday level of care before heading off to Orange County, including priority boarding for families with children under two, family seating at no additional charge, coloring books and the popular Kids' Choice Picnic Pack and Jetsetter's Jam Sandwich for guests flying in our Premium and Main Cabins. The "Mickey's Toontown Express" plane will offer activity books and snack packs onboard with designs that feature Mickey Mouse and his pals, while supplies last.

"Our relationship with Alaska Airlines is more than 25 years strong and truly celebrates the magic of Disney," said Sybil Crum, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Disneyland Resort. "The plane's artwork marks Alaska Airlines' eighth transformation of an aircraft featuring Disney artistry and exhibits the excitement and playfulness of the re-imagined Mickey's Toontown. We're so delighted for the opportunity to create even more memorable experiences for our guests together."

The plane's exterior artwork is inspired by Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland Park, a whimsical and newly reimagined, animated neighborhood where families can explore, play, discover and unwind together while enjoying new interactive experiences, familiar favorites and the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.

Guests will be able to fly Alaska's "Mickey's Toontown Express" livery for the next several years before it reaches the end of its normal rotation. Alaska Airlines' other Disneyland Resort-themed liveries include "Friendship and Beyond at the Disneyland Resort," which portrays larger-than-life versions of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story" friends Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park, and the "Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort," a space-black livery that celebrates Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a 14-acre land of adventure at Disneyland Park. The 737-800 boasts the iconic Millennium Falcon on the tail chased by TIE fighters.

Guests can always book their next trips to Southern California (or more than 120 other destinations) at alaskaair.com. And once there, it's always a perfect time to visit Disneyland Resort and all the destination has to offer.

Download high-res images and related b-roll from our media kit and check out a similar story on News & Stories.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

The special-edition aircraft features the return of Mickey Mouse on an Alaska Airlines plane since he made his debut on the carrier's fleet eight years ago. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES