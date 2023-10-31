MPLX LP Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Reported third-quarter net income attributable to MPLX of $918 million and generated net cash provided by operating activities of $1,244 million

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX of $1,596 million and distributable cash flow of $1,373 million

Returned $799 million in capital to unitholders through distributions

Announced quarterly distribution increase of 10% to $0.85 per unit, or $3.40 per unit annualized

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today reported third-quarter 2023 net income attributable to MPLX of $918 million, compared with $1,428 million for the third quarter of 2022. Third-quarter 2022 net income included a $509 million non-cash gain from the reclassification of a third-party contract.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,596 million, compared with $1,471 million for the third quarter of 2022. Logistics and Storage (L&S) segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $1,091 million, compared with $969 million for the third quarter of 2022. Gathering and Processing (G&P) segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $505 million, compared with $502 million for the third quarter of 2022.

During the quarter, MPLX generated $1,244 million in net cash provided by operating activities, $1,373 million of distributable cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow of $1,004 million. In the first nine months of the year, MPLX generated $3,908 million in net cash provided by operating activities, $3,956 million of distributable cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow of $3,171 million, compared to $3,651 million, $3,711 million, and $2,976 million, respectively, in the first nine months of 2022. During the quarter, MPLX returned $799 million to unitholders and announced a third-quarter 2023 distribution of $0.85 per common unit, resulting in a distribution coverage ratio of 1.6x for the quarter. The leverage ratio was 3.4x at the end of the quarter.

"Our business continues to grow and generate strong cash flow," said Michael J. Hennigan, MPLX chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We announced a 10% increase to our distribution, and through the first nine months of the year we have grown distributable cash flow over 6% compared to the same period in 2022."

Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per unit and ratio data)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net income attributable to MPLX LP $ 918

$ 1,428

$ 2,794

$ 3,128 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(a)

1,596



1,471



4,646



4,321 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,244



1,039



3,908



3,651 Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX LP(a)

1,373



1,264



3,956



3,711 Distribution per common unit(b) $ 0.850

$ 0.775

$ 2.400

$ 2.185 Distribution coverage ratio(c)

1.6x



1.6x



1.6x



1.6x Consolidated total debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA(d)

3.4x



3.5x



3.4x



3.5x Cash paid for common unit repurchases $ —

$ 180

$ —

$ 315





























(a) Non-GAAP measures calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation in the tables that follow. (b) Distributions declared by the board of directors of MPLX's general partner. (c) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders divided by total GP and LP distributions. (d) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM adjusted EBITDA. See reconciliation in the tables that follow.

Segment Results

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, Segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP (unaudited)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Logistics and Storage $ 1,091

$ 969

$ 3,139

$ 2,839 Gathering and Processing

505



502



1,507



1,482

























Logistics & Storage

L&S segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $122 million compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher rates, growth from equity affiliates, and higher total throughputs. Third-quarter 2023 segment adjusted EBITDA excludes Garyville incident response costs of $63 million.

Total pipeline throughputs were 5.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter, an increase of 2% versus the same quarter of 2022. The average pipeline tariff rate was $0.99 per barrel for the quarter, an increase of 13% versus the same quarter of 2022. Terminal throughput was 3.2 million bpd for the quarter, an increase of 7% versus the same quarter of 2022.

Gathering & Processing

G&P segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 increased by $3 million compared to the same period in 2022 as higher volumes and throughput fees were offset by lower natural gas liquids prices.

In the third quarter of 2023:

Gathered volumes averaged 6.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), a 3% increase from the third quarter of 2022.





Processed volumes averaged 9.0 bcf/d, a 5% increase versus the third quarter of 2022.





Fractionated volumes averaged 613 thousand bpd, a 9% increase versus the third quarter of 2022.

In the Marcellus:

Gathered volumes averaged 1.4 bcf/d in the third quarter, a 4% increase versus the third quarter of 2022.





Processed volumes averaged 5.8 bcf/d in the third quarter, a 5% increase versus the third quarter of 2022.





Fractionated volumes averaged 546 thousand bpd in the third quarter, a 10% increase versus the third quarter of 2022.

Strategic Update

In the L&S segment, MPLX is expanding its natural gas and natural gas liquids long-haul and crude gathering pipelines supporting the Permian and Bakken basins. Specifically in the Permian, working with its partners, MPLX is progressing its natural gas strategy. The Whistler pipeline expansion from 2.0 bcf/d to 2.5 bcf/d was completed at the end of the third quarter. Separately, construction is progressing on the associated Agua Dulce Corpus Christi (ADCC) Pipeline lateral, which is expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2024. MPLX is progressing its natural gas liquids strategy with the expansion of the BANGL joint venture pipeline to a capacity of 200 thousand bpd, with expected completion in the first half of 2025.

In the G&P segment, MPLX remains focused on the Permian and Marcellus basins in response to producer demand. In the Permian's Delaware basin, MPLX is progressing construction of its sixth natural gas processing plant, Preakness ll, which is expected online in the first half of 2024. MPLX is also planning to build Secretariat, its seventh processing plant in the basin, which is expected online in the second half of 2025. These new plants will bring MPLX processing capacity in the Delaware basin to 1.4 bcf/d. In the Marcellus, MPLX is progressing construction of the Harmon Creek ll processing plant, which is expected online in the first half of 2024.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, MPLX had $960 million in cash, $2 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility, and $1.5 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC). MPLX's leverage ratio was 3.4x, while the stability of cash flows supports leverage in the range of 4.0x.

Conference Call

At 9:30 a.m. ET today, MPLX will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including this earnings release and other investor-related materials, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations

Isaac Feeney, Supervisor, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

Non-GAAP references

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA; consolidated debt to last twelve months adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio; distributable cash flow (DCF); distribution coverage ratio; adjusted free cash flow (Adjusted FCF); and adjusted free cash flow after distributions. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for: (i) provision for income taxes; (ii) interest and other financial costs; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) income/(loss) from equity method investments; (v) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (vi) gain on sales-type leases; (vii) impairment expense; (viii) noncontrolling interests; and (ix) other adjustments, as applicable. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) sales-type lease payments, net of income; (iii) net interest and other financial costs; (iv) net maintenance capital expenditures; (v) equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures paid out; and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary.

The Partnership makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures.

DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders.

Adjusted FCF and adjusted free cash flow after distributions are financial performance measures used by management in the allocation of capital and to assess financial performance. We believe that unitholders may use this metric to analyze our ability to manage leverage and return capital. We define Adjusted FCF as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for (i) net cash used in investing activities; (ii) cash contributions from MPC; (iii) cash contributions from noncontrolling interests and (iv) cash distributions to noncontrolling interests. We define adjusted free cash flow after distributions as Adjusted FCF less base distributions to common and preferred unitholders.

Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between the partnership's financial operating performance and cash distribution capability. We define the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders to total GP and LP distributions declared.

Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per unit data)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Revenues and other income:





















Operating revenue $ 1,289

$ 1,430

$ 3,651

$ 4,190 Operating revenue - related parties

1,425



1,313



4,108



3,850 Income from equity method investments

159



125



438



335 Other income(a)

39



533



118



576 Total revenues and other income

2,912



3,401



8,315



8,951 Costs and expenses:





















Operating expenses (including purchased product costs)

861



933



2,317



2,752 Operating expenses - related parties

450



374



1,184



1,078 Depreciation and amortization

301



302



907



925 General and administrative expenses

102



88



280



248 Other taxes

44



30



102



97 Total costs and expenses

1,758



1,727



4,790



5,100 Income from operations

1,154



1,674



3,525



3,851 Interest and other financial costs

225



236



701



691 Income before income taxes

929



1,438



2,824



3,160 Provision for income taxes

1



1



2



6 Net income

928



1,437



2,822



3,154 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

10



9



28



26 Net income attributable to MPLX LP

918



1,428



2,794



3,128 Less: Series A preferred unitholders interest in net income

25



23



71



65 Less: Series B preferred unitholders interest in net income

—



10



5



31 Limited partners' interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP $ 893

$ 1,395

$ 2,718

$ 3,032























Per Unit Data





















Net income attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit:





















Common – basic $ 0.89

$ 1.36

$ 2.70

$ 2.97 Common – diluted $ 0.89

$ 1.36

$ 2.70

$ 2.97 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:





















Common units – basic

1,001



1,010



1,001



1,012 Common units – diluted

1,001



1,011



1,001



1,013





























(a) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, include a $509 million non-cash gain on a lease reclassification.

























Select Financial Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except ratio data)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Common unit distributions declared by MPLX LP





















Common units (LP) – public $ 301

$ 275

$ 849

$ 789 Common units – MPC

550



502



1,554



1,415 Total GP and LP distribution declared

851



777



2,403



2,204























Preferred unit distributions(a)





















Series A preferred unit distributions

25



23



71



65 Series B preferred unit distributions

—



10



5



31 Total preferred unit distributions

25



33



76



96























Other Financial Data





















Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(b)

1,596



1,471



4,646



4,321 DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders(b) $ 1,348

$ 1,231

$ 3,880

$ 3,615 Distribution coverage ratio(c)

1.6x



1.6x



1.6x



1.6x























Cash Flow Data





















Net cash flow provided by (used in):





















Operating activities $ 1,244

$ 1,039

$ 3,908

$ 3,651 Investing activities

(236)



(265)



(727)



(676) Financing activities $ (803)

$ (951)

$ (2,459)

$ (2,867)





























(a) Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A and Series B preferred units as well as distributions earned on the Series B preferred units. Series A preferred unitholders receive the greater of $0.528125 per unit or the amount of per unit distributions paid to holders of MPLX LP common units. Series B preferred unitholders received a fixed distribution of $68.75 per unit, per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. The Series B preferred units were redeemed effective February 15, 2023. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A and Series B preferred units are not available to common unitholders. (b) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below. (c) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders divided by total GP and LP distribution declared.













Financial Data (unaudited)









(In millions, except ratio data)

September 30,

2023



December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 960

$ 238 Total assets

36,120



35,665 Total debt(a)

20,418



19,796 Redeemable preferred units

970



968 Total equity $ 12,346

$ 12,546 Consolidated debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA(b)

3.4x



3.5x











Partnership units outstanding:









MPC-held common units

647



647 Public common units

354



354

















(a) There were no borrowings on the loan agreement with MPC as of September 30, 2023, or December 31, 2022. Presented net of unamortized debt issuance costs, unamortized discount/premium and includes long-term debt due within one year. (b) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM adjusted EBITDA. Face value total debt was $20,707 million and $20,108 million as of September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

































Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023



2022

%

Change



2023



2022

%

Change Logistics and Storage





























Pipeline throughput (mbpd)





























Crude oil pipelines

3,911



3,596

9 %



3,796



3,551

7 % Product pipelines

1,975



2,169

(9) %



2,027



2,125

(5) % Total pipelines

5,886



5,765

2 %



5,823



5,676

3 %































Average tariff rates ($ per barrel)





























Crude oil pipelines $ 0.99

$ 0.93

6 %

$ 0.95

$ 0.91

4 % Product pipelines

0.99



0.80

24 %



0.88



0.80

10 % Total pipelines $ 0.99

$ 0.88

13 %

$ 0.93

$ 0.86

8 %































Terminal throughput (mbpd)

3,228



3,026

7 %



3,167



3,023

5 %































Barges at period-end

305



296

3 %



305



296

3 % Towboats at period-end

27



23

17 %



27



23

17 %

































































Gathering and Processing Operating Statistics (unaudited) - Consolidated(a)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023



2022

%

Change



2023



2022

%

Change Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,376



1,325

4 %



1,353



1,308

3 % Utica Operations(b)

—



—

— %



—



—

— % Southwest Operations

1,302



1,362

(4) %



1,345



1,367

(2) % Bakken Operations

160



147

9 %



159



147

8 % Rockies Operations

490



452

8 %



463



424

9 % Total gathering throughput

3,328



3,286

1 %



3,320



3,246

2 %































Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

4,187



4,060

3 %



4,107



4,021

2 % Utica Operations(b)

—



—

— %



—



—

— % Southwest Operations

1,405



1,502

(6) %



1,442



1,446

— % Southern Appalachian Operations

207



205

1 %



219



220

— % Bakken Operations

159



130

22 %



157



138

14 % Rockies Operations

491



462

6 %



472



436

8 % Total natural gas processed

6,449



6,359

1 %



6,397



6,261

2 %































C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

546



496

10 %



533



478

12 % Utica Operations(b)

—



—

— %



—



—

— % Southern Appalachian Operations

10



12

(17) %



10



11

(9) % Bakken Operations

20



21

(5) %



19



21

(10) % Rockies Operations

3



3

— %



3



3

— % Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

579



532

9 %



565



513

10 %





































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements. (b) The Utica region relates to operations for partnership-operated equity method investments and thus does not have any operating statistics from a consolidated perspective. See table below for details on Utica.

































Gathering and Processing Operating Statistics (unaudited) - Operated(a)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023



2022

%

Change



2023



2022

%

Change Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,376



1,325

4 %



1,353



1,308

3 % Utica Operations

2,375



2,381

— %



2,387



2,048

17 % Southwest Operations

1,742



1,642

6 %



1,775



1,605

11 % Bakken Operations

160



147

9 %



159



147

8 % Rockies Operations

604



588

3 %



584



556

5 % Total gathering throughput

6,257



6,083

3 %



6,258



5,664

10 %































Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

5,803



5,535

5 %



5,683



5,503

3 % Utica Operations

557



518

8 %



533



488

9 % Southwest Operations

1,744



1,666

5 %



1,771



1,616

10 % Southern Appalachian Operations

207



205

1 %



219



220

— % Bakken Operations

159



130

22 %



157



138

14 % Rockies Operations

491



462

6 %



472



436

8 % Total natural gas processed

8,961



8,516

5 %



8,835



8,401

5 %































C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

546



496

10 %



533



478

12 % Utica Operations

34



30

13 %



31



28

11 % Southern Appalachian Operations

10



12

(17) %



10



11

(9) % Bakken Operations

20



21

(5) %



19



21

(10) % Rockies Operations

3



3

— %



3



3

— % Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

613



562

9 %



596



541

10 %





































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.

























Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP $ 1,091

$ 969

$ 3,139

$ 2,839 G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

505



502



1,507



1,482 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,596



1,471



4,646



4,321 Depreciation and amortization

(301)



(302)



(907)



(925) Gain on sales-type leases

—



509



—



509 Interest and other financial costs

(225)



(236)



(701)



(691) Income from equity method investments

159



125



438



335 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

(208)



(166)



(551)



(450) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

11



10



31



29 Garyville incident response costs

(63)



—



(63)



— Other(a)

(41)



26



(71)



26 Net income $ 928

$ 1,437

$ 2,822

$ 3,154





























(a) Includes unrealized derivative gain/(loss), non-cash equity-based compensation, provision for income taxes, and other miscellaneous items.

























Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Income from Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 L&S





















L&S segment adjusted EBITDA $ 1,091

$ 969



3,139



2,839 Depreciation and amortization

(130)



(128)



(399)



(387) Income from equity method investments

95



72



248



183 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

(113)



(75)



(278)



(212) Garyville incident response costs

(63)



—



(63)



— Other

(10)



(8)



(27)



(19)























G&P





















G&P segment adjusted EBITDA

505



502



1,507



1,482 Depreciation and amortization

(171)



(174)



(508)



(538) Income from equity method investments

64



53



190



152 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

(95)



(91)



(273)



(238) Gain on sales-type leases

—



509



—



509 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

11



10



31



29 Other

(30)



35



(42)



51























Income from operations $ 1,154

$ 1,674

$ 3,525

$ 3,851





































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX LP and DCF Attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net income(a) $ 928

$ 1,437

$ 2,822

$ 3,154 Provision for income taxes

1



1



2



6 Interest and other financial costs

225



236



701



691 Income from operations

1,154



1,674



3,525



3,851 Depreciation and amortization

301



302



907



925 Income from equity method investments

(159)



(125)



(438)



(335) Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

208



166



551



450 Gain on sales-type leases

—



(509)



—



(509) Garyville incident response costs

63



—



63



— Other

40



(27)



69



(32) Adjusted EBITDA

1,607



1,481



4,677



4,350 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(10)



(31)



(29) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,596



1,471



4,646



4,321 Deferred revenue impacts

25



39



65



87 Sales-type lease payments, net of income

3



3



9



13 Net interest and other financial costs(b)

(212)



(216)



(650)



(635) Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursements

(28)



(40)



(93)



(93) Equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures paid out

(4)



(4)



(11)



(10) Other

(7)



11



(10)



28 DCF attributable to MPLX LP

1,373



1,264



3,956



3,711 Preferred unit distributions(c)

(25)



(33)



(76)



(96) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders $ 1,348

$ 1,231

$ 3,880

$ 3,615





























(a) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, include a $509 million non-cash gain on a lease reclassification (b) Excludes gain/loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. (c) Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units, as well as cash distributions earned by the Series B preferred units (as the Series B preferred units are declared and payable semi-annually). The Series B preferred units were redeemed effective February 15, 2023. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units are not available to common unitholders.













Reconciliation of Net Income to Last Twelve Month (LTM) adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Last Twelve Months

September 30,



December 31, (In millions)

2023



2022



2022 LTM Net income $ 3,646

$ 3,992

$ 3,978 Provision for income taxes

4



6



8 Interest and other financial costs

935



909



925 LTM income from operations

4,585



4,907



4,911 Depreciation and amortization

1,212



1,241



1,230 Income from equity method investments

(579)



(428)



(476) Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

753



616



652 Gain on sales-type leases

—



(509)



(509) Garyville incident response costs

63



—



— Other

106



(22)



5 LTM Adjusted EBITDA

6,140



5,805



5,813 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(40)



(39)



(38) LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

6,100



5,766



5,775 Consolidated total debt(a) $ 20,707

$ 20,108

$ 20,108 Consolidated total debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA

3.4x



3.5x



3.5x























(a) Consolidated total debt excludes unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized discount/premium. Consolidated total debt includes long-term debt due within one year and outstanding borrowings under the loan agreement with MPC.



















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX LP and DCF Attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,244

$ 1,039

$ 3,908

$ 3,651 Changes in working capital items

56



208



(56)



60 All other, net

(9)



(15)



(12)



(51) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



1



9



1 Net interest and other financial costs(a)

212



216



650



635 Other adjustments related to equity method investments

13



19



25



45 Garyville incident response costs

63



—



63



— Other

28



13



90



9 Adjusted EBITDA

1,607



1,481



4,677



4,350 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(10)



(31)



(29) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,596



1,471



4,646



4,321 Deferred revenue impacts

25



39



65



87 Sales-type lease payments, net of income

3



3



9



13 Net interest and other financial costs(a)

(212)



(216)



(650)



(635) Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursements

(28)



(40)



(93)



(93) Equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures paid out

(4)



(4)



(11)



(10) Other

(7)



11



(10)



28 DCF attributable to MPLX LP

1,373



1,264



3,956



3,711 Preferred unit distributions(b)

(25)



(33)



(76)



(96) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders $ 1,348

$ 1,231

$ 3,880

$ 3,615





























(a) Excludes gain/loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. (b) Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units, as well as cash distributions earned by the Series B preferred units (as the Series B preferred units are declared and payable semi-annually). The Series B preferred units were redeemed effective February 15, 2023. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units and Series B preferred units are not available to common unitholders.

























Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net cash provided by operating activities(a) $ 1,244

$ 1,039

$ 3,908

$ 3,651 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow





















Net cash used in investing activities

(236)



(265)



(727)



(676) Contributions from MPC

7



13



20



30 Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(10)



(30)



(29) Adjusted free cash flow

1,004



777



3,171



2,976 Distributions paid to common and preferred unitholders

(799)



(755)



(2,419)



(2,248) Adjusted free cash flow after distributions $ 205

$ 22

$ 752

$ 728





























(a) The three months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, include working capital builds of $56 million and $208 million, respectively. The nine months ended September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, include a working capital draw of $56 million and a working capital build of $60 million, respectively.

























Capital Expenditures (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Capital Expenditures:





















Growth capital expenditures $ 189

$ 173

$ 555

$ 451 Growth capital reimbursements

(39)



(38)



(119)



(70) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

13



42



90



198 Return of capital

—



(11)



—



(11) Capitalized interest

(4)



(1)



(10)



(6) Total growth capital expenditures(a)

159



165



516



562 Maintenance capital expenditures

35



53



113



123 Maintenance capital reimbursements

(7)



(13)



(20)



(30) Capitalized interest

—



(1)



(1)



(1) Total maintenance capital expenditures

28



39



92



92























Total growth and maintenance capital expenditures

187



204



608



654 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates(b)

(13)



(42)



(90)



(198) Return of capital(b)

—



11



—



11 Growth and maintenance capital reimbursements(c)

46



51



139



100 Decrease/(increase) in capital accruals

6



15



(6)



(39) Capitalized interest

4



2



11



7 Additions to property, plant and equipment(a) $ 230

$ 241

$ 662

$ 535





























(a) Total growth capital expenditures exclude $28 million of acquisitions for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (b) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates and additions to property, plant and equipment, net are shown as separate lines within investing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. (c) Growth capital reimbursements are included in changes in deferred revenue within operating activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Maintenance capital reimbursements are included in the Contributions from MPC line within financing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

