KOKONI Unveils the KOKONI EC2: An Affordable, Entry-Level Smart 3D Printer for Enthusiasts and Families

No-fuss and Hassle-free Operation : The KOKONI app facilitates a streamlined setup process, rendering leveling and assembly unnecessary. The EC2 is truly a plug-and-play device, ensuring a friction-less commencement of 3D printing endeavors.

Ever-renewing 3D Model Gallery : A vast repository of over 2000+ 3D models awaits users, with weekly updates introducing fresh content. This abundance of creative resources fosters limitless possibilities.

AI-Generated Models : The KOKONI EC2 empowers users to create 3D models without the need for specialized software skills. From avatars to intricate objects, realize your design aspirations effortlessly.

Create Time-lapse and Monitor Printing Process : Equipped with a built-in 720p camera, the EC2 permits the creation of time-lapse videos, which can be effortlessly shared on popular social media platforms. Keep a watchful eye on your 3D printing process remotely.

Upgraded Printing Speed : The newly redesigned print head substantially enhances printing speed, enabling the swift production of simple models in under 20 minutes. Efficiency meets excellence.

Compact Size: The KOKONI EC2 boasts a sleek and space-saving form factor, ensuring a seamless integration into any home setting. Compact yet powerful, it defines versatility.

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KOKONI, a rising force in the field of 3D printing, is delighted to announce the launch of the KOKONI EC2, an entry-level smart 3D printer designed to cater to the discerning needs of DIY enthusiasts and households with children. As a successor to the highly acclaimed EC1 model, the KOKONI EC2 combines accessibility and affordability with advanced features, thereby democratizing the art of 3D printing.

Discover a universe of creative possibilities with the KOKONI EC2. Featuring an extensive library of 2000+ 3D models and integrated AI-generated design capabilities, turning your vision into reality has never been more convenient. (PRNewswire)

The EC2 grants access to a continually expanding 3D model gallery, boasting over 2000 diverse designs with weekly updates to keep creativity flowing. What truly sets the EC2 apart is its AI-generated design capabilities, empowering users to bring their unique concepts to life without the need for specialized software skills. A built-in 720p camera allows for time-lapse video creation, and it enables users to monitor the printing process remotely. Not to mention, the EC2's upgraded print head facilitates faster printing speeds, turning simple 3D models into reality in under 20 minutes. With its compact and versatile design, the KOKONI EC2 is poised to redefine the 3D printing landscape, ensuring perfect integration into any home setting.

The KOKONI EC2 is seamlessly connected via the KOKONI 3D APP, a robust companion application that interfaces with the KOKONI EC2 printer and orchestrates a seamless, PC-free 3D printing experience. The app offers an array of features, including AI-generated models and simplified printing scenarios, complemented by an in-app model gallery for immediate printing, simplifying and enriching the user experience.

Experience the perfect blend of form and function with the award-winning KOKONI EC2. Its compact and stunning design not only enhances your space but has also earned it the prestigious IF Design Award. (PRNewswire)

KOKONI 3D has a steadfast commitment to making 3D printing an accessible, enjoyable, and hassle-free pursuit for all. The KOKONI EC2 embodies this ethos, delivering an unparalleled blend of affordability, user-friendliness, and cutting-edge capabilities.

Jeco Chan, Director of Global at KOKONI, remarked, "The KOKONI EC2 is set to redefine the landscape of 3D printing. Our vision is grounded in the belief that creativity knows no boundaries, and with the KOKONI EC2, we empower individuals and families to bring their imaginative concepts to life like never before. Whether you are an ardent DIY enthusiast or a parent seeking to ignite your child's creative spark, the KOKONI EC2 is the quintessential tool for you."

The KOKONI EC2 is now available at a retail price of US$349. Seize this opportunity to embark on your 3D printing odyssey with the KOKONI EC2. For further information and to place your order, kindly visit online store.

KOKONI EC2 SPECIFICATIONS Printing Technology FDM/FFF Physical Dimensions 189*302*231mm Build Volume(W*D*H) 100*100*60mm Nozzle Diameter 0.6 mm Max Hot End Temperature ≤260℃ Printing Speed 100 mm/s (MAX) Rated Voltage/Current DC12V/5A Rated Power 60W Compatible File Format STL/OBJ Raw material of filament PLA Monitoring Camera 720P (Timelapse Supported) Connection Method Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

About KOKONI: KOKONI 3D is an emerging consumer electronics brand with a clear mission: aim to build an integrated brand of intelligent, innovative tools, leading the public to experience the fun of science, technology, and creativity. KOKONI commitment to technical innovation ensures that we provide hassle-free, intelligent, and creative tools.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: Jeco Chan, jeco.chan@kokoni3d.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kokoni3ds/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kokoni3d/

X: https://twitter.com/KOKONI3d

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kokoni3d

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kokoni3d/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moxin (Huzhou) Technology Co., LTD (KOKONI)