Amanda West Honored by American Bankers Association with Inaugural Emerging Leader Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce Amanda West was honored by the American Bankers Association as a recipient of its 2023 ABA Emerging Leader Awards. This award recognizes the next generation of bank leaders who are committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their local communities. West and 11 other winners were recognized together during the recent ABA Annual Convention in Nashville, TN.

Amanda West is honored by the American Bankers Association with Inaugural Emerging Leader Award. (PRNewswire)

"We congratulate Amanda for winning ABA's 2023 Emerging Leader Award," says Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "Amanda is a key member of our organization, and she has done meaningful work serving our clients and community."

The winners were selected by a diverse steering committee of industry professionals after a review of nominations from banks across the country. The qualities and characteristics the committee evaluated as judging criteria included dedication to the profession, inventiveness, leadership skills, mentoring ability, personal integrity, tenure at the bank and broader commitment to a career in banking, sustained career progress, and academic training including advanced degrees and certificates/certifications.

"The 2023 ABA Emerging Leader Award recipients are a talented and diverse group of bankers, and we congratulate them on this well-earned distinction," said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. "Our industry is in good hands for years to come as this next generation of bank leaders continue to demonstrate their creativity, commitment and integrity in serving the needs of their customers and communities."

Learn more about Amanda and each member of ABA's Class of 2023.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com

(PRNewsfoto/First Horizon Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation