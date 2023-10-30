Taro overlord Taro Yuan's "Taro Balls" captivated the taste buds of hundreds of European celebrity chefs and awarded one Michelin star from the iTQi food industry.

Taro overlord Taro Yuan's "Taro Balls" captivated the taste buds of hundreds of European celebrity chefs and awarded one Michelin star from the iTQi food industry.

YUNLIN, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Taro Yuan Taro Ball", the hegemon of taro desserts, has seized the hand-shaken drinks and desserts market with a tender and spongy taro ball. This year, they won the Belgian iTQi (International Taste & Quality Institute) for the first time.

Certified by Taste & Quality Institute, this food industry has the title of Michelin, Taro Yuan taro balls successfully won the star for the first time. Moreover, they announced that they would expand the brand internationally, with the first stop being in Los Angeles, United States, so that more people can also enjoy the taste of authentic Taiwanese food.

Sales exceeded 500 million taro balls in 8 years. Three must-eat desserts: Taro Joy, Grass Jelly House Specialties, and Matcha Shaved Ice.

In 2015, "Taro Yuan" opened its first store in Dounan, Yunlin, Taiwan. The founder, Eason Liu, learned from Jiufen's handmade taro balls and improved technique by himself so that the taro balls could maintain a soft texture at low temperatures.

This taro ball successfully made its name and featured in a variety of taro desserts. In the 8 years since its opening, it has opened 200 branches and sold 500 million taro balls. It has been named the overlord of Taiwan's taro desserts and has three must-try signatures in the store: Taro Joy and Grass Jelly Shaved Ice series, and Matcha Shaved Ice. In addition to being full of fillings, visitors can also eat taro balls, taro mash, and Taro Milk Shaved Ice at one time.

Taro Yuan's "Taro Balls" won a food Michelin iTQi one-star taste award, winning the star for the first time.

ITQi, known as Michelin in the food industry, is the International Taste & Quality Institute (ITQi) in Brussels, Belgium. Every year, top European celebrity chefs select the winning restaurants. Taro Yuan's taro balls were successfully captured in the first time they took part in. The taste buds of hundreds of celebrity chefs were impressed by the taro ball dessert, and Taro Yuan was awarded the "One Star Medal for Superior Taste" and won overnight fame onto the international stage.

Jiufen Taro Balls won Michelin in the food industry. Dessert hegemon Taro Yuan reached the international stage and entered Los Angeles for the first stop.

Taiwanese taro balls are now renowned abroad with Taro Yuan entered the international market for the first time. The first overseas store will be in Los Angeles, the largest city on the West Coast of the United States. The local food is diverse and competitive, everyone is looking forward to Taiwanese snacks, and Taro Yuan brings the most authentic Taiwanese delicacies to the market, including the signature taro balls, taro mash, dreamy mini purple sweet potato, and the currently popular matcha balls. Foreigners can have a chance to taste the Taiwanese taro balls, after being amazed by another Taiwanese delicacy, the bubble milk tea.

Maruyutang International Catering Co.,Ltd. is founded in 2019 and operates Taro Yuan in Taiwan.

View original content:

SOURCE Maruyutang International Catering Co.,Ltd.