Health systems and executives receive recognition for their notable impact on health care in 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the leading automation platform for patient engagement and staff workflows, unveiled the 2023 recipients of the Notable Impact Awards, which recognize health systems and executive champions who are driving technology-led transformation. With the many challenges facing health care, it can be easy to overlook the fresh thinking, bold strategies, courageous leadership and technological innovation that are helping to transform the industry from the inside out.

In 2023, the Notable Impact Awards included a total of seven categories. In addition to their relentless focus on redefining how work gets done in health care, this year's recipients are being recognized for their ability to eliminate administrative work for staff and improve the health care experience for patients.

"We have a lofty mission – to simplify and optimize healthcare for humanity," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and co-founder at Notable. "We recognize it is not something we're going to achieve on our own. We partner with health system leaders and visionaries to work together and do something that changes people's lives for the better. This year's Notable Impact Award winners are shining examples of where we've been able to do just that."

Sanford Health , the largest rural health system in the United States, serving more than 1 million patients across 250,000 square miles, is the Setting the Notable Standard for Speed Award recipient. Given to an organization that embraces an iterative approach to implementation and has moved at lightning speed to drive organizational alignment, Sanford is recognized for its exemplary cross-functional leadership team across digital, clinical operations and the revenue cycle. Examples and impacts of Sanford's ability to move at speed include:

Pivoting the deployment plan quickly to address an urgent business need, launching appointment reminders and broadcast messaging across the entire health system in just two days and to all Community Connect partners in less than two weeks.

Reaching patient completion of digital registration for more than 900,000 total appointments since the initial registration go-live.

Engaging more than 100,000 unique patients with the digital experience every month.

Marshfield Clinic Health System , an integrated health system serving approximately 310,000 unique patients across 170 specialties, is the Setting the Notable Standard for Scale Award recipient. Given to an organization with a long-term vision for digital transformation, this award recognizes those who continually chart new paths for automation opportunities within their organization. Partnering with Notable, Marshfield went from showcase sites to full deployment across 1,200 providers in four waves of go-lives in less than eight weeks. Since that time, the health system has rapidly iterated and achieved notable results, including:

A 97% patient satisfaction rate.

A 63% digital registration completion across all encounters.

A savings of more than 3,000 medical assistant hours for clinical intake.

Fort Healthcare , which provides quality health care to the residents of an eight-community area in Wisconsin, is the Notable Achievement in Revenue Cycle Award recipient. Given to an organization that has pushed boundaries to redefine the revenue cycle status quo, this award recognizes those who are embracing the notion that automating the front end is key to eliminating back-end work. In partnership with Notable, over 40% of Fort's authorization work queues are now fully automated, and an estimated 1,000-plus staff hours were saved over a three-month period. With work spanning from the digital front door to authorizations and care gap outreach, Fort has generated new revenue and improved the bottom line. At the same time, the health system has improved patient care and is consistently delivering a 97% patient satisfaction rate.

Castell , an Intermountain Healthcare company, is the Notable Achievement in Population Health Award recipient. This award recognizes an organization that has leveraged automation to supercharge its value-based care initiatives; improve patient access to care; and ensure quality, equitable care for all. Castell currently has 1.2 million lives under management across six states, and with Notable has automated the work of 60 FTEs, saving an estimated $4.5M annually. Castell is using this automation to improve patient care dramatically, with more than 1,700 care management intake forms completed to date in 2023 and an estimated 35 minutes saved per patient. In addition, Castell leverages automation from Notable to increase care gap closure and expedite payer care gap attestation, ultimately ensuring that patients get the critical care they need.

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) , the state's only comprehensive academic health sciences center, is the Notable Achievement in Patient Access Award recipient. Given to an organization that is redefining how patients access care with an intuitive intake experience that reduces administrative burden, MUSC has worked diligently to make it easier for patients to get an appointment when they need one. Since implementing Notable, MUSC has:

Decreased its no-show rate by 14%, freeing up appointment availability to increase overall patient health.

Launched outreach for breast cancer screenings and had an engagement rate of 48% – a first step toward building out additional approaches to ensure patients have easy access to needed care.

Kristen Guillaume, CIO and marketing executive of North Kansas City Hospital (NKCH) and Meritas Health , is the Notable Transformation Leader of the Year. This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates the ability to be an advocate of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation and is someone who understands the importance of incorporating digital in the creation of a world-class consumer experience. An outcome-focused and collaborative champion of innovation – Guillaume and her organization have automated 17 different workflows. As a result, NKCH and Meritas Health have saved nearly 50,000 hours of staff time this year alone and have set the industry standard for how 300,000 patients access care annually.

Gillette Children's , a global beacon of care for patients with brain, bone and movement conditions, is the Notable Innovator of the Year Award recipient. This award recognizes an organization that has redefined the rules of engagement for a technology partnership and views intelligent automation as core to its strategy. Gillette has pushed to make sure it can automate as much as possible to improve access and reduce the stress on the families it serves. Working with Notable, Gillette has automated the self-scheduling process for more than 26,000 families, achieving a 99% approval rating in the process.

The Notable Impact Awards are unveiled at Noteworthy, an annual executive retreat for healthcare leaders and changemakers. To learn more about Noteworthy 2024 visit: https://explore.notablehealth.com/event/noteworthy-2024

Notable is the leading automation platform for patient engagement and staff workflows. Deployed at over 5,000 sites of care, Notable automates over a million repetitive workflows every day across scheduling, registration, intake, referrals and authorizations. The result: personalized, streamlined care for patients, the elimination of burdensome manual work for caregivers and improved financial health for healthcare providers. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, the Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital and more, have partnered with Notable to redefine what's possible in healthcare at www.notablehealth.com .

