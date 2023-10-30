Flash News: Leading Blockchain Firm OKG Partners with FTChinese.com to Address Web3 Security and Compliance at '#LinkWeb3.0 Security Seminar' in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKG, a leading blockchain technology company, has issued updates for October 30, 2023.

Blockchain leader OKG recently partnered with FTChinese.com to co-host a Web3 security seminar, titled "FT innovation talk #LinkWeb3.0 Security Seminar." The seminar, which took place at Hong Kong University (HKU) iCube in Hong Kong, featured a number of panel discussions and keynote speeches focused on the rapid growth of - and security risks facing - the Web3 and virtual asset industry, as well as discussed ways to foster the compliant growth and development of the industry.

From left to right: University of Hong Kong Associate Vice-President Kong Chen Lin, Ashurst Law Firm Partner Lance Jiang, OKG Research Chief Researcher Hedy Bi and University of Hong Kong Assistant Professor of Philosophy Yushun Huang (PRNewswire)

Over 50 industry practitioners and students from HKU attended the seminar, with the speaker list featuring key players such as HKU Associate Vice-President Kong Chen Lin, FTChinese.com Editor in Chief Feng Wang, Ashurst Law Firm Partner Lance Jiang, Hashkey Group Head of Compliance Samuel Lok and University of Hong Kong Assistant Professor Yushun Huang. The event was supported by organizations such as HKU Business School.

Further highlights from the seminar include:

Speakers discussed the importance of on-chain transparency and the security of assets in ensuring the sustainable growth of the FinTech industry in Hong Kong

Lance Jiang offered advice on how users can safeguard themselves against cases of fraud when trading virtual assets

Hedy Bi discussed the importance of internal self-monitoring and risk management measures, with a particular focus on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing

Samuel Lok emphasized the importance of user security awareness education and regulatory compliance

During a round-table discussion, guests proposed the launch of an "industry self-discipline alliance" to strengthen communication between enterprises and regulators and to further promote security and compliance in virtual asset transactions

OKG hosted this seminar with the aim of demonstrating its technological expertise in the Web3 field, as well as showcasing its all-in-one anti-money laundering (AML) platform called OKLink Onchain AML. The product ensures compliance and risk detection for virtual asset companies, DeFi projects and financial institutions through advanced know-your-transaction, know-your-address, blockchain indicators and security audit technologies.

For further information, please contact:

pr@okg.com.hk

About OKG

One of the earliest blockchain companies founded in China, OKG is now a conglomerate and a leader in the world of blockchain. Established in 2013, OKG has been dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of blockchain technology. OKG has now become a global blockchain service provider with offices in more than 10 countries and regions such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, U.S., Europe, Singapore, Japan, amongst others.

OKG consists of multiple industry-leading brands and entities that cover a wide range of fields, including blockchain big data, blockchain R&D, industry investment, blockchain incubation, and digital assets trading services, and other businesses. One of OKG's subsidiaries, OKG Technology Holdings Limited, is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("HKEx") (01499.HK).

