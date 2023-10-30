ClorDiSys Expands Chlorine Dioxide Gas Medical Device Sterilization into Europe

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Branchburg, NJ, officially expands its presence in Europe for its chlorine dioxide gas technology for Medical Device sterilization at the PDA Universe of Pre-filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden. Since establishing its Pure CD™ as a primary method for replacing ethylene oxide gas in the US due to ethylene oxide's health and environmental concerns, it is now further expanding the technology into Europe. Chlorine dioxide gas performs in a near identical manner as that of ethylene oxide, the current industry standard. However, chlorine dioxide gas is void of the safety concerns ethylene oxide has. ClorDiSys' chlorine dioxide gas is non-carcinogenic, non-explosive, and is a United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered sterilant. Chlorine dioxide vacuum pressure sterilizers allow for the option of the sterilization of complex designed devices within bulk packaging, as well as a vast reduction in cycle time and complexity of the chlorine dioxide gas sterilization process. Items can be loaded into the sterilization chamber and the entire cycle, including aeration, occurs within. Cycles range depending on each device's requirements, but typically last from four to eight hours, start to finish. The sterilization process also operates at ambient temperature, which is a true benefit for cold chain products and temperature sensitive materials.

ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc (PRNewsfoto/ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc) (PRNewswire)

At the PDA conference in Gothenburg, ClorDiSys presented a poster discussing the validation of a cold chain, recombinant protein, pre-filled syringe, which degraded with ethylene oxide sterilization and was unsuitable for alternative sterilization modalities. Chlorine dioxide gas sterilization is the optimal option for this drug, as well as many other devices, because the cycles are a fraction of the time of what the necessary ethylene oxide cycle would be, and the temperature within the chamber did not exceed 21 degrees Celsius. Also, the packaging was able to be sterilized as well since cellulose products are compatible with chlorine dioxide gas.

Established in 2001, ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc. is a New Jersey based business that manufactures sterilization and disinfection equipment and provides decontamination services. ClorDiSys developed its technology through Johnson and Johnson, and chlorine dioxide gas has been providing true sterilization for medical devices for over 25 years.

