PROCOMER promotes the Costa Rican aerospace industry at the most important international trade fair of the sector.

The initiative is being promoted in collaboration with the Costa Rica Aerospace Cluster (CRAC).

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 17 to 19 Promotora del Comercio Exterior de Costa Rica (PROCOMER) and ten Costa Rican aerospace companies will participate in the most important fair of the sector: NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exihibition, in Las Vegas.

With more than 23,000 attendees and 1,000 aerospace booths, the fair is the meeting point for professionals and manufacturing companies in the sector, which have spaces for networking and exhibiting to position Costa Rica as a suitable destination and a reliable partner for foreign direct investment in the aerospace sector, generate new leads, and maintain contacts with potential investors interested in establishing nearshoring operations in the country well as following up on export business generated in previous editions.

The Costa Rican delegation, led by PROCOMER, is composed of the companies Avionyx, Aerocalidad, Camtronics, Olympic Precision Machining, BOF Construction Advisor, GJ Cargo, Grupo Mitah Escazú PREINSA, TicoElectronics (both part of G.W. Lisk), which offer machining services, specialized software, electrical, electronics, logistics, real estate, as well as maintenance and repair of aerospace equipment.

Mario Sáenz, PROCOMER's Export Development Manager, highlighted how important it is for Costa Rican companies to participate in international events and promote the human talent that Costa Rica has to offer in a sector as specialized as aerospace. "NBAA is the most important event in the aerospace sector, where Costa Rican companies have the space and the necessary exposure to present creative solutions, explore innovations and emerging technologies in the field. Therefore, it is vital to take advantage of the participation of key players and industry leaders in order to position the country in this competitive industry".

Additionally, Esteban Carrillo, Executive Director of Costa Rica Aerospace Cluster (CRAC), a consortium that brings together more than 30 aerospace companies in Costa Rica, emphasized that "the participation of Costa Rica Aerospace Cluster in NBAA 2023 marks an important milestone in the consolidation of the aerospace market. In a global context where regionalization and nearshoring are key trends, Costa Rica is positioned as a strategic partner for U.S. companies. Our political stability, logistical facilities, and advanced manufacturing expertise make us an attractive option for product transfer. With the support of PROCOMER, our goal is to increase business opportunities for companies," he said.

Costa Rica at the forefront of the aerospace industry.

Costa Rica is home to companies that encourage innovation, collaborative work and the talent of Costa Ricans in the development of new technological solutions that adapt to global trends in the aerospace industry. This is the case of Avionyx, a company that specializes in the development of software engineering for embedded systems in aircraft. Its trained professionals using innovative tools and strict quality processes are passionate about delivering superior products to its customers.

In order to support its aircraft certification program with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), Joby Aviation, a U.S. company dedicated to developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) for commercial passenger service, acquired Avionyx in 2022 as a subsidiary company to advance its operations and is currently working with PROCOMER to promote aerospace exports.

Costa Rica not only has the necessary requirements for international companies looking to invest in a country with highly qualified personnel but also continues to drive exports for this industry worldwide. At the end of the first half of 2023, total exports amounted to $5.77 million were delivered mainly to the United States, Ireland and Panama.

