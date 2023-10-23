Through Glass Via (TGV): The Next Generation Advanced Packaging Solution

KAOHSIUNG, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2023, Intel announced one of the industry's first glass substrates for next-generation advanced packaging. The industry believes that glass substrates are emerging as a promising alternative interposer material, especially for heterogeneous packaging such as 2.5D or 3D packages.

As the demand for AI, high-speed computation (HPC), and powerful computing continues to grow, there is an increasing need to enhance the number of transistors in a single package. However, traditional organic materials like silicon, commonly used for interposers, are encountering limitations. Glass substrates offer numerous advantages, including exceptional flatness, high thermal stability, and rigidity. These attributes enable the miniaturization and integration of transistors on a glass substrate.

E&R, an advanced laser innovation provider, has dedicated a self-developed accelerated optics solution (ACES) combined with advanced laser technology to delivering total solutions for glass substrates for several years, including TGV, Laser Glass Polishing, and multi-beam path Laser cutting solutions for glass.

Processing glass substrates presents significant challenges, primarily due to their high durability, especially in the context of achieving 2.5D or 3D packaging through the Through-Glass-Via (TGV) technique. This challenge is further complicated by the stringent accuracy and via size requirements.

"UPH is the key.

TGV, an essential method for glass substrates to achieve 2.5D/3D packaging, involves internal modification for subsequent wet etching processes. Currently, the most common TGV method uses a filamentation beam to generate multiple shots for internal modification, with a VPS of approximately 50 vias per second only. However, E&R has opted for a Bessel beam system as our self-developed optics (ACES) and laser total solution, which significantly increases the VPS and accuracy. Currently, we can achieve between 600 and 1,000 vias per second for the random pattern layout while maintaining an accuracy of 5 um -3 sigma". – mentioned by E&R CSO Vic Chao.

E&R's TGV tool full automation machine can handle glass panels up to 600mm*600mm, with a thickness of up to 1,100um, while achieving a good aspect ratio of 1:10. The via diameter can be controlled from 50um to 200um with a defect-free sidewall, of which the roughness can achieve ≤ 1 um after etching.

