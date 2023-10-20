SRQ Resources Closes the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Marc-Antoine Audet, Chief Executive Officer, SRQ Resources Inc. ("SRQ" or the "Company") (TSXV: SRQ), and his team joined Valerie Douville, Director, Compliance, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

SRQ Resources Inc. engages in the base metal exploration and development business in Canada.

