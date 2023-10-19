UNITED BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND $0.22 DIVIDEND

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: UBOH)
- Quarterly cash dividend declared of $0.22 per share for shareholders of record on November 30, 2023, payable on December 15, 2023. This dividend is up 4.76% from the prior year comparable period. Based on the average closing price for the third quarter, this is a 4.69% dividend yield.
- Net income of $2.0 million or $0.65 per share for the 2023 third quarter, down from $3.1 million or $0.94 per share in the comparable period in 2022 ($2.3 million or $0.70 per share when excluding a one-time BOLI death benefit). YTD 2023 net income of $6.3 million or $2.03 per share, down from $7.8 million or $2.37 per share YTD 2022 ($7.0 million or $2.13 per share when excluding a one-time BOLI death benefit).
- Return on average assets of 0.73% for the 2023 third quarter, down from 1.15% in the comparable period in 2022 (0.85% when excluding a one-time BOLI death benefit). YTD 2023 return on average assets of 0.77%, down from 0.96% YTD 2022 (0.87% when excluding a one-time BOLI death benefit).
- Return on average tangible equity of 14.12% for the 2023 third quarter, down from 20.33% in the comparable period in 2022 (15.10% when excluding a one-time BOLI death benefit). YTD 2023 return on average tangible equity of 14.78%, down from 14.90% YTD 2022 (13.37% when excluding a one-time BOLI death benefit).
- Net interest margin of 3.42% for the 2023 third quarter, down from 3.91% in the comparable period in 2022. YTD 2023 net interest margin of 3.47%, down from 3.65% YTD 2022.
- Deposit growth of $23.5 million or 3.3% annualized and loan growth of $15.4 million or 3.0% annualized from December 31, 2022.
- Asset quality metrics remain strong with stable non-performing and classified loans. Charge-offs remain at historically low levels through September 30, 2023.
United Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Report
September 30, 2023
A Letter to Our Shareholders, Clients, and Team Members:
Despite a difficult operating environment, your Company is reporting pre-tax income of approximately $6.7 million and 14.78% return on average tangible shareholders' equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, with strong liquidity and asset quality metrics. Earnings for the quarter were suppressed by continued significant headwinds for our residential mortgage lending team and increased costs due to inflationary pressures, however, the bank has offset some of those headwinds by reducing non-interest expenses by $1.7 million as compared to the first nine months of 2022.
I am also pleased to report that after a review of your Company's earnings, capital position, risk profile and strategic plan, your Board of Directors declared a $0.22 per share cash dividend for shareholders of record on November 30, 2023, payable on December 15, 2023. The dividend is approximately 34% of the reported net income for the third quarter of 2023.
Your Company's share price continues to be negatively impacted by the markets overall view of the financial industry with low price to earnings and price to tangible book trading across the industry. As a result of conservative loan pricing strategies over the past 12 months and restrained loan growth, management believes that the bank is well positioned to grow in the current, higher interest rate environment with strong liquidity and credit metrics.
While we expect the headwinds to continue to have a negative impact on our industry's earnings throughout 2023 and into 2024, we believe that continued efforts on cost controls and new/upward repricing of loans through this cycle will offset some of that earnings pressure. The efforts of the team and our strong corporate values of respect for, and accountability to, our shareholders, clients, colleagues, and communities are the foundation for the continued success of your Company. Thank you for your ongoing support and the trust you have placed in us.
Respectfully,
Brian D. Young
President & CEO
Financial Information (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$52,703,000
$30,680,000
Securities
234,565,000
285,146,000
Loans
702,988,000
687,545,000
Less allowance for loan loss
(9,367,000)
(9,401,000)
Other assets
96,408,000
93,323,000
Total Assets
$1,077,297,000
$1,087,293,000
Deposits
$977,371,000
$953,883,000
Borrowings
19,035,000
44,088,000
Other liabilities
6,072,000
6,631,000
Total Liabilities
1,002,478,000
1,004,602,000
Common stock and surplus
21,071,000
20,862,000
Retained earnings
116,647,000
112,466,000
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(47,996,000)
(38,366,000)
Treasury stock
(14,903,000)
(12,271,000)
Total shareholders' equity
74,819,000
82,691,000
Total Liabilities and Shareholders'
$1,077,297,000
$1,087,293,000
Common shares outstanding
3,033,307
3,153,368
Book value
$24.67
$26.22
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$15.15
$17.03
Closing price
$17.85
$18.72
Allowance for credit losses to loans (end of
1.34 %
1.38 %
Loans to deposits (end of period)
71.51 %
71.66 %
3 months
3 months
9 months
9 months
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
Interest income
$11,975,000
$10,126,000
$34,998,000
$28,144,000
Interest expense
3,801,000
797,000
9,833,000
1,931,000
Net interest income
8,174,000
9,329,000
25,165,000
26,213,000
Provision for loan losses
3,000
-
(93,000)
-
Net interest income after
8,171,000
9,329,000
25,258,000
26,213,000
Non-interest income
1,757,000
2,822,000
5,623,000
8,129,000
Non-interest expense
7,807,000
8,864,000
24,163,000
25,827,000
Income before federal income
2,121,000
3,287,000
6,718,000
8,515,000
Federal income taxes
146,000
201,000
452,000
739,000
Net Income
$1,975,000
$3,086,000
$6,266,000
$7,776,000
Average common shares
3,058,686
3,269,647
3,085,189
3,275,673
Per Share Data:
Net income (basic)
$0.65
$0.94
$2.03
$2.37
Cash dividends declared
$0.22
$0.21
$0.66
$0.63
Dividend yield (annualized)
4.69 %
3.68 %
4.60 %
2.91 %
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.73 %
1.15 %
0.77 %
0.96 %
Return on average
9.31 %
13.75 %
9.77 %
10.51 %
Return on average tangible
14.12 %
20.33 %
14.78 %
14.90 %
Net interest margin
3.42 %
3.91 %
3.47 %
3.65 %
Net loan charge-offs
-0.01 %
0.00 %
-0.01 %
-0.01 %
