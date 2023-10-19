Tractor Supply Unwraps Top Gift Picks for 2023 Holiday Season

From splurge-worthy surprises to white elephant gifts and stocking stuffers, Tractor Supply's 2023 gift guide ensures shoppers everywhere can "sleigh" the holidays

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Supply Company revealed today its carefully curated list of trending and unexpected gifts for this year's holiday shopping season. The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the country knows how challenging it is to not only come up with an original and meaningful gift, but to find where to purchase it (without blowing the holiday budget). This season, the "Life Out Here" experts are sharing their expertise in gift giving for every person and occasion.

With 2,200 stores across the country, one visit to Tractor Supply can help check off all the items on the holiday list. Shoppers who prefer to purchase online are encouraged to make use of the convenient buy online, pick up in-store option.

"We know that gift givers are looking for unique, affordable gifts and experiences this holiday season, and Tractor Supply is the place to go for just that!" said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. "We've put together a wide range of unexpected gift ideas tailored to the diverse hobbies and interests on shoppers' holiday lists. You'll find nostalgic toys and exclusive gifts for everyone on your list."

Trending items for every holiday occasion on this year's 2023 gift guide include the following (**denotes gifts that are sold online only):

For the people on your list you really (really) like

Splurge-worthy, high-quality items for the special ones on your list who truly deserve it.

For the kids who seem to have everything

Experiential gifts are a growing trend, and this list of fun, interactive gifts will result in less screen time for the kiddos and more time spent learning and playing together.

12V Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Ride-On Toy : Exclusive to Tractor Supply, this fan-favorite toy lawn mower features an enclosed translucent deck that provides a lifelike illusion of moving, allowing for 360-degree spins. : Exclusive to Tractor Supply, this fan-favorite toy lawn mower features an enclosed translucent deck that provides a lifelike illusion of moving, allowing for 360-degree spins.

Schylling Classic Electric Guitar : Inspire any future rockstar with this realistic electric guitar — it's sure to be a crowd pleaser! : Inspire any future rockstar with this realistic electric guitar — it's sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Easy Playhouse Gingerbread Cardboard Fuel kids' creativity with this life-size cardboard gingerbread house they can decorate and use their imagination to play with long after the holiday season ends.** : Fuel kids' creativity with this life-size cardboard gingerbread house they can decorate and use their imagination to play with long after the holiday season ends.**

For the handyman or handywoman on your list

Function and practicality are the key to their hearts this holiday season.

Greenworks 16" Chainsaw : Work smarter, not harder with the Greenworks Pro 60V 2kW battery-powered cordless chainsaw – lightweight and quiet running, with chain speeds up to 66 feet per second. : Work smarter, not harder with the Greenworks Pro 60V 2kW battery-powered cordless chainsaw – lightweight and quiet running, with chain speeds up to 66 feet per second.

JobSmart 253-piece Mech Tool Set : The perfect gift for those just starting out or those looking to expand their tool collection, this set helps ensure your handyperson is prepared for whatever job comes their way. : The perfect gift for those just starting out or those looking to expand their tool collection, this set helps ensure your handyperson is prepared for whatever job comes their way.

Master 5,100 BTU Heavy-Duty Workbench Heater : This compact-sized heater with two heat settings and a whisper-quiet fan provides warmth to ensure DIY projects can continue even when temperatures drop. : This compact-sized heater with two heat settings and a whisper-quiet fan provides warmth to ensure DIY projects can continue even when temperatures drop.

For all of your four-legged (or two-legged!) friends

Furry or feathered, they all deserve something special to unwrap this season.

Producer's Pride Villa Chicken Coop : Poultry is now the third-largest pet category in the country (behind cats and dogs). Give your chickens a premium coop with charming farmhouse accents, available only at Tractor Supply. : Poultry is now the third-largest pet category in the country (behind cats and dogs). Give your chickens a premium coop with charming farmhouse accents, available only at Tractor Supply.

FurHaven Gingerbread Chateau Cat Scratcher : Meet your cat's need to scratch, stretch and sleep all in one festive and convenient location.** : Meet your cat's need to scratch, stretch and sleep all in one festive and convenient location.**

Carhartt Dog Chore Coat : Made from duck canvas with a water-repellent coating, this durable chore coat was designed to protect pups in the wet, windy weather and keep them warm all winter long. : Made from duck canvas with a water-repellent coating, this durable chore coat was designed to protect pups in the wet, windy weather and keep them warm all winter long.

For the hardworking teacher or holiday host who deserves more than a candle

Show your gratitude this year with a unique gift option for under $45.

Little Hotties Fireside Socks : This is not your average cliche sock gift! This line of socks is double layered and infused with aloe vera to keep feet feeling soft and smooth – perfect for cozy hygge season. : This is not your average cliche sock gift! This line of socks is double layered and infused with aloe vera to keep feet feeling soft and smooth – perfect for cozy hygge season.

Red Shed White Christmas Lantern : Holiday decor they can use season after season! Made of durable weather resistant metal, this lantern comes in a white finish and features holiday flair that's sure to stand out in any home. : Holiday decor they can use season after season! Made of durable weather resistant metal, this lantern comes in a white finish and features holiday flair that's sure to stand out in any home.

Wabash Valley Farms Christmas Wreath Popcorn Advent Calendar : Bring a pop of flavor to movie night with a fresh take on the advent calendar. This wreath provides 12 days of delicious treats featuring an array of gourmet popcorn kernels and seasonings. : Bring a pop of flavor to movie night with a fresh take on the advent calendar. This wreath provides 12 days of delicious treats featuring an array of gourmet popcorn kernels and seasonings.

For the annual white elephant gift exchange

A staple holiday party trend, Tractor Supply offers a variety of "where did you find that" gifts in categories that are under $30.

Busch Beer Soap This distinctively rugged bar was tested by active duty U.S. Military personnel to ensure its effectiveness. : This distinctively rugged bar was tested by active duty U.S. Military personnel to ensure its effectiveness.

Star Wars Chewbacca Bottle Cooler The fur on this water bottle cooler is rivaled only by Chewbacca himself.** : The fur on this water bottle cooler is rivaled only by Chewbacca himself.**

Gemmy Party Animal-Goat: Be the GOAT of the gift exchange this year with this 14.5in fun holiday party animal who sings and dances to "Jingle Bells" - sure to spread holiday cheer! Be the GOAT of the gift exchange this year with this 14.5in fun holiday party animal who sings and dances to "Jingle Bells" - sure to spread holiday cheer!

For more gift inspiration from Tractor Supply, visit tractorsupply.com/gifts and tractorsupply.com/toybox or follow Tractor Supply on Pinterest , TikTok , Twitter , Youtube , Instagram and Facebook .

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company's 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com .

