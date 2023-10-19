ORORO Heated Apparel is Proud to Present Minnesota Wild's Outdoor Skate for Third Year

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel announces it will be presenting NHL's Minnesota Wild's free, open-to-the-public outdoor practice for a third year in a row. The outdoor skate will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Recreation Outdoor Center at the St. Louis Park Rec Center (3700 Monterey Drive) in St. Louis Park.

ORORO team members will be on-site to guide fans on the heated apparel experience, while they enjoy their team's practice. Fans will get the chance to try on apparel, win gear and interact with the warmest brand on the market.

ORORO's 23/24 new products feature fresh colors for their recycled fleece line, puffer jackets, innovative heated mittens and down scarves. ORORO Heated Apparel is the Official Heated Apparel Partner of the Minnesota Wild.

ORORO Heated Apparel is the most trusted direct-to-consumer heated clothing company that started in 2015 in Kansas City, with the mission to empower people to challenge the climate with functional yet fashionable apparel. ORORO's heated outerwear is timeless with attention to quality, safety and affordability. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

