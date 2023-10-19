Bridgestone Launches its Next-Generation Sports Motorcycle Tire, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23

The new Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 is a sports radial motorcycle tire for street use that's engineered to meet the requirements of the ever-evolving modern-day sport bikes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23, a new sports radial motorcycle tire for street use that will be available in January 2024.

The Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 is the latest product in Bridgestone's BATTLAX range of premium motorcycle tires, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023. Delivering various performance improvements over its predecessor, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 is a next-generation sports tire that's engineered to meet the requirements of sporty riding on asphalt, featuring increased levels of exceptional dry grip performance1 when riding on circuits or cornering on mountain roads. BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 turns faster lap times in both wet and dry track conditions2,3 compared to the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 for confident traction in rain or shine.

The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 employs a newly designed compound in the edge portion of the tread to make better contact with the road when banking at sharp angles and maximize edge grip when cornering, allowing the rider to take their sports riding performance to the next level. The advanced technology and world-class engineering ultimately offers more performance without sacrificing wear.1

The updated pattern, incorporating the Pulse Groove Technology, provides improved stability and handling feel that contributes to a maximized riding experience even in case of difficult road conditions and wet weather, granting riders enhanced grip, precision handling and, ultimately, confidence.

Bridgestone is committed to supporting the development of a safe and enjoyable motorcycling culture, offering peace of mind by advancing a niche global, premium strategy that utilizes products including its BATTLAX brand premium motorcycle tires. Through these efforts, the company strives to achieve the corporate commitment of "Emotion: Committed to inspiring excitement and spreading joy to the world of mobility" and "Ease: Committed to bringing comfort and peace of mind to mobility life," described in "Bridgestone E8 Commitment."4

Name BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 Sizes Six sizes (one front size, five rear sizes) Front 120/70ZR17M/C (58W) TL Rear 160/60ZR17M/C (69W) TL 180/55ZR17M/C (73W) TL 190/50ZR17M/C (73W) TL 190/55ZR17M/C (75W) TL 200/55ZR17M/C (78W) TL Launch January 2024

1 Comparison based on BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) vs. previous generation BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) in internal testing. Results may vary depending upon proper tire and vehicle maintenance, surface conditions and riding habits.

2 Comparison based on BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) vs. previous generation BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) in internal testing using a Yamaha YZF-R1 at Autopolis Speedway (2 min 03.4 sec lap time).

3 Comparison based on BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S23 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) vs. previous generation BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 (120/70ZR17 and 190/55ZR17) in internal testing using a BMW S1000RR at Bridgestone Proving Ground (1 min 19.8 sec lap time).

4 The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment," to help it realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes together with employees, society, partners and customers to help realize a sustainable society. www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/pdf/2022030101.pdf.

About Bridgestone Corporation:

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 130,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

