THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL BRINGS DEDICATED WEATHER AND CLIMATE PROGRAMMING TO ViX STREAMING SERVICE

The Weather Channel en Español Now Available on ViX in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Media Group Spanish-language network, The Weather Channel en Español, is proud to announce its partnership with ViX – the world's leading Spanish-language streaming service. Through this partnership, The Weather Channel en Español is now available to stream on ViX on channel 105 in the U.S. The Weather Channel en Español is the only channel on ViX dedicated to weather and climate.

The Weather Channel en Espanol (PRNewswire)

The Weather Channel en Español Now Available on ViX in the U.S.

The Weather Channel en Español is the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States, providing weather coverage and news across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America. The network features award-winning meteorologists delivering a variety of Spanish language forecasts and storytelling that help viewers understand the impact and science behind weather events. The Weather Channel en Español utilizes the full resources of The Weather Channel Television Network including the network's Emmy® Award-winning immersive mixed reality (IMR) technology. In addition to live broadcasts, the network features original programming that provides interesting views into the world of weather, climate change, and more.

"The Weather Channel en Español has secured great partnerships with other major streaming platforms, but today's partnership announcement with TelevisaUnivision is significant because ViX is totally dedicated to serving the Hispanic community with Spanish language content," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "This is important for the network because it supports our commitment to providing life-saving weather information to Spanish-speaking viewers across the U.S."

"We're excited to introduce ViX viewers to the great work of our team at The Weather Channel en Español," said Sussy Ruiz, VP & Editor in Chief of The Weather Channel en Español. "This partnership with TelevisaUnivision allows our viewers to stay connected and informed about weather conditions and climate impact to their communities 24/7, especially during severe meteorological events."

"This strategic partnership with The Weather Channel, the most trusted weather forecaster in the U.S., doubles down on our commitment to providing our audiences with crucial information and daily original, relevant programming in Spanish, supporting our current national and local news offerings," said Bilai Joa Silar, SVP, Head of Programming and AVOD Content at ViX, TelevisaUnivision.

The Weather Channel en Español is available on leading streaming platforms such as The Weather Channel streaming app, Local Now, Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Hulu + LIVE TV, Redbox, Verizon Fios, ViX, FuboTV, Xumo Play, Plex, FreeCast, Canela.TV and the Audacy app.

ViX offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and over 100 streaming channels, all in Spanish. The app is available with two access tiers, one free with ads and one premium plan with a subscription, in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America, across all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, and via web on vix.com.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL

The Weather Channel en Español network is the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States, providing weather coverage and news across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America. The network is 100% free and available across over-the-top streaming platforms. The Weather Channel en Español offers a variety of Spanish language weather content, including regionally specific forecasting, storytelling that will help viewers understand the variation behind weather events, and climate science and the human impacts. The Weather Channel en Español is an extension of The Weather Channel Television Network, the #1 source for weather news and information on TV. For more information, follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

ABOUT ViX

ViX is the world's first large-scale streaming service exclusively serving Spanish-speaking audiences. Owned by TelevisaUnivision, ViX celebrates Latino cultures and Spanish-language storytellers with an unprecedented 75,000 hours of free and paid premium content across all genres, including movies, comedy series, novelas, drama series and children's content, as well as live news and sports. Leveraging more than 300,000 hours of Televisa's content library and a robust intellectual property catalog to create an unparalleled offering, the new global streaming service enlightens Spanish-language entertainment by pushing boundaries and igniting joy with its unparalleled content. ViX includes a free tier and a premium subscription plan. Giving subscribers access to a breadth of content and a premium Spanish-language offering never seen before in a streaming service, the premium plan offers ad-free entertainment, including more than 7,000 hours of live sports, with more than 70 ViX+ original series and movies in its first year.

ABOUT TELEVISAUNIVISION

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the US and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No.1 Spanish-language sports network in the US and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the US and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 40 owned or operated US radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the premium digital streaming service ViX, which hosts over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com , Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Weather Channel