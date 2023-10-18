Wayfair Kicks off Holiday Shopping with Second Way Day October 25-26, Featuring Unbeatable Deals on Over 1M Products and the Chance to Win a Home Makeover

Two-day sales event will include thousands of 24-hour Flash Deals, Doorbusters from top brands including Dyson, KitchenAid and Sealy, up to 80% off top-sellers, and free shipping on everything

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will host its second Way Day of the year to kick off the retailer's extended season of holiday deals. Wayfair's two-day sales event begins on October 25 at 12 a.m. ET, featuring deals on more than one million items for the home, including up to 80 percent off top-sellers, along with free shipping on everything, and fast, seamless delivery. New this year, Wayfair customers can shop now through the end of Way Day to be entered to win a grand prize of $50,000* toward a home makeover, complete with Wayfair's design services.

"We know that creating a feeling of home is especially important during the holidays as our customers begin brightening their spaces with decor, preparing to host holiday gatherings, and welcoming in family and friends," noted Jon Blotner, chief commercial officer, Wayfair. "That is why we're excited to kick off an extended season of deals with our second Way Day of the year. From bedroom and living room furniture, to kitchen and dining essentials, to holiday decor, we're delivering unbeatable savings on top-selling items across every room in the home."

Way Day will feature unmatched savings on exclusive furniture collections, including products from the new Montana Collection from Kelly Clarkson Home, and thousands of 24-hour Flash Deals as well as Doorbusters from brands such as Dyson, KitchenAid, Sealy, and more. Sales will also run across Wayfair's family of brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main, Birch Lane, Perigold and Wayfair Professional - with additional store-only offers at AllModern and Joss & Main physical retail stores. This Way Day, Wayfair is offering a multitude of ways to save:

Shop Early, Win Big: Customers who shop starting today through the end of Way Day will be entered in the Way Day Home Makeover Sweeps for a chance to win $50,000* toward a home makeover, complete with Wayfair's design services.





Score App-Exclusive Deals: Shoppers can take advantage of Way Day's 48-Hour Early Access sale beginning October 23 , featuring an additional 20 percent off eligible products, exclusively on the Wayfair app .



Tune In, Shop Live: This year's Way Day livestream event will be hosted by interior design YouTuber and HGTV star Mr. Kate on October 25 at 7 p.m. ET . Shoppers are invited to follow Wayfair on Instagram to watch, snap up top deals and win prizes.



Shop the Sale using Generative AI: For the first time, Way Day items will be available in Decorify , Wayfair's generative AI-powered virtual room styler. Decorify uses a generative artificial intelligence model that creates photorealistic images from another image. By simply uploading photos of their spaces to Decorify, customers can see product recommendations from the sale in the room style of their choice.



Holiday styles are top of mind for consumers and businesses. From hotels and restaurants to office spaces, Wayfair Professional has identified this year's holiday style trends in its annual Holiday Trend Watch Report. From Enchanted Tropics to Nordic Noel, these trends offer inspiration for pros and consumers - throughout the holiday season and beyond.

To shop the best holiday deals for home all season long and discover millions of products across furniture, décor, housewares, home improvement and more, visit Wayfair.com or download the Wayfair app .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited and outside U.S. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. (and DC) who are 18 yrs+ (19 yrs+ in AL and NE, 21 yrs+ in MS) at entry. Sweepstakes begins 7:00 a.m. ET on 10/18/23 and ends 3 a.m. ET on 10/27/23. To enter make a purchase on wayfair.com OR submit information via mail-in. Prize: $50,000 Wayfair Gift Card and 20 hours design services. Total ARV: $51,000. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For complete rules and eligibility requirements, visit https://bit.ly/WayfairSweepstakesRules . Sponsor: Wayfair LLC.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair - Everything home - for a space that's all you.

Joss & Main - The ultimate style edit for home.

AllModern - All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane - A fresh take on the classics.

Perigold - An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair Professional - Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $11.9 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

