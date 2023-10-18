Trimble Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET to review its third quarter 2023 results. The call will be broadcast live on the web at http://investor.trimble.com. Investors without internet access may dial into the call at (888) 660-6347 (U.S.) or (929) 201-6594 (international). The conference ID is 1043223.

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

