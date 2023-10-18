Guidehouse Insights Names Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell Leading Intelligent Building Software Vendors

Leaders provide valuable software that delivers impactful data insights for commercial building customers and tenants

Intelligent building solutions are a steadily growing market segment as commercial building owners and managers adopt new technologies for reducing energy use and carbon emissions, increasing building efficiency, and satisfying tenant demands for comfort, productivity, and safety. According to Guidehouse Insights, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell are the leading intelligent building software vendors. Each company stands out from the competition because of its ability to provide valuable software that can meet the growing and diverse needs of clients, and deliver impactful data insights for commercial building customers and tenants.

"Harnessing the data to reach these separate, but related goals requires advanced software solutions. Legacy software and hardware systems can help but are limited as data volumes increase and complexities mount," says William Hughes, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The latest software offerings integrate data from multiple building systems, providing valuable business outcomes previously difficult to achieve with point solutions that only partially optimized parts of the building system."

The various companies covered in this Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard reflect an emerging market with well-known brands competing against innovative startups. No provider has a complete solution given the complex business challenges buildings present—energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and energy management—though some are moving toward that goal. As the market evolves, Guidehouse Insights expects ongoing improvements in these solutions as companies improve their capabilities in using building data with AI and machine learning techniques, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Intelligent Building Software, examines 16 intelligent building software providers and their platforms for optimizing commercial facilities. Each of these companies has a successful track record, but each has a unique approach. Guidehouse Insights uses a proprietary Leaderboard methodology to profile, rate, and rank vendors with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global intelligent building software market. These players are rated on 12 criteria: Vision, Go-to-Market Strategy, Partners, Technology, Cybersecurity, Geographic Reach, Product Capabilities, Complementary Services, Hardware Integration, Breadth of Offerings, Pricing, and Staying Power. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

