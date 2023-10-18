Global Energy Visionaries to Convene at Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will deliver the Singapore Energy Lecture at the 16th SIEW. Global energy leaders including H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Indonesia Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, H.E. Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary General of ASEAN, and Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will share their perspectives on what it takes to achieve net zero emissions. On 24 October, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver the Opening Remarks at SLNG's 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner.

2. From 23 October, SIEW will gather energy ministers and industry leaders for impactful discussions, setting the stage for a week of dialogue, innovation showcases, and knowledge exchange. Energy experts, academics, start-ups and institutional investors will also discuss emerging low carbon technologies and innovation needed for a sustainable and resilient energy transition.

Global Energy Thought Leaders

3. Industry leaders attending SIEW include:

Governments and International Organisations

The Hon. Chris Bowen MP , Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Australia

H.E. Keo Rottanak, Minister of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of Cambodia

H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia

YB Tuan Mohd Rafizi bin Ramli, Minister of Economy, Malaysia

H.E. Dr Kao Kim Hourn , Secretary-General, ASEAN

H.E. Dato Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister (Energy) at the Prime Minister's Office, Brunei Darussalam

Hon. Andrew Mercer , Deputy Minister for Energy, Republic of Ghana

H.E. Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination, Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Republic of Indonesia

H.E. Ervan Maksum, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure Affairs, Ministry of National Development Planning, Republic of Indonesia

H.E. Sinava Souphanouvong, Vice Minister of Energy and Mines, Lao PDR

H.E. Saynakhone Inthavong, Vice Minister of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Lao PDR

Hon. Reece Whitby MLA, Minister for Environment; Climate Action; Racing and Gaming, Western Australia

The Hon. Lily D'Ambrosio MP, Minister for Climate Action; Energy and Resources; State Electricity Commission, Victoria Australia

H.E. Mattias Frumerie , Chief Climate Negotiator, Kingdom of Sweden

Francesco La Camera , Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency

Dr Angela Wilkinson , Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, World Energy Council

Mary Burce Warlick , Deputy Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Mikhail Chudakov , Deputy Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency

Industry

Dharma Djojonegoro, Chief Executive Officer, Adaro Power

Ronnie Chalmers , Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Pacific , Air Liquide

Lim Wee Seng , Group Head of Energy, Renewables and Infrastructure, DBS Bank

Irtiza Sayyed , President ( Asia Pacific ), ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions

Maví Zingoni, Chief Executive Officer, GE Power

Tatsushi Amano , Managing Executive Officer, Global Head of Energy and Natural Resources Finance Group, Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Alan Heng , Group Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion Energy

Dannif Danusaputro, Chief Executive Officer, PT Pertamina Power Indonesia

Darmawan Prasodjo, President Director, PT PLN (Persero)

Mark Gainsborough, Chairman of the Board, Seatrium

Tow Heng Tan, Chairman, Sembcorp

Matt Sheehy , Chief Executive Officer, Tallgrass

Martin Houston , Vice Chairman, Tellurian

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temasek

Liang Ting Wee , President, TotalEnergies Asia Pacific & Middle East - Marketing & Services; Country Chair, TotalEnergies in Singapore , TotalEnergies

4. Full list of SIEW 2023 speakers is available here.

5. Register attendance at www.siew.gov.sg.

About SIEW

SIEW is an official trademarked event by the EMA. It is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.

