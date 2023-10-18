ESA Launches New Program to Support Healthcare Decarbonization and Sustainability Transition

The Initiative Aims to Help Healthcare Achieve 2025 and 2030 Decarbonization Goals with Expert Consulting

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESA, a leader in clean energy development across commercial, utility scale, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and community solar sectors, is announcing a new initiative tailored to assist healthcare institutions in achieving their decarbonization commitments.

Climate change presents considerable health challenges globally, and the healthcare sector faces unique hurdles in reducing its carbon footprint, especially given its intense energy needs and regulatory requirements. ESA's new initiative offers strategic insights and technological solutions to these challenges.

The healthcare sector is responsible for around 4.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions and a substantial 8% of the total energy consumption in the United States. This is due to several factors, including the high energy consumption of hospitals and other healthcare facilities, the use of energy-intensive medical equipment, and the transportation of patients and staff.

ESA has identified five key factors that are currently characterizing the competitive landscape in healthcare:

Economies of scale Fragmented market For-profit leadership Market consolidation Sustainability initiatives

"We recognize the healthcare industry's urgency to meet impending 2025 and 2030 climate goals. After working with several organizations, we found a gap in building actual roadmaps to decarbonization. ESA is now moving to develop paths to on-site and off-site energy generation for healthcare institutions. With our extensive experience in solar development, ESA is poised to guide these organizations through the complexity of transitioning to renewable energy," states Morgan Brawner, Chief Revenue Officer at ESA.

ESA's new initiative is aligned with the Biden administration's Health Sector Climate Pledge, a voluntary commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Over 100 healthcare organizations have already signed the pledge, including hospitals, health centers, suppliers, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical companies. ESA's initiative will help healthcare organizations to meet their commitments under the Health Sector Climate Pledge by providing them with the tools and resources they need to decarbonize. ESA will work with healthcare organizations to assess their energy consumption, identify opportunities for efficiency gains, and adopt renewable energy sources and energy-saving technologies.

ESA's consulting approach addresses three pivotal areas:

Operating Expenses Scope 2 Emissions Energy Resilience

"Our tailored consulting addresses these challenges, making healthcare facilities more sustainable and attractive for potential M&A activities," Brawner notes. "ESA is here to be your trusted partner in this essential transition. We offer financial benefits and tangible opportunities to reduce your carbon footprint significantly. The deadlines are nearing, and we urge healthcare leaders to collaborate with us, ensuring a sustainable future for the industry."

About ESA

ESA is a prominent clean energy development and decarbonization platform. Over the past decade, ESA has successfully transacted over 6 GW of operating solar energy projects and pre-construction development assets. Our diverse portfolio spans a broad array of asset classes, including installations at corporate headquarters, commercial and industrial facilities, community solar portfolios, and multi-100 MW utility-scale solar projects. ESA's influence extends across 22 states, where projects have interconnected with 27 distinct utilities. ESA operates with the freedom and flexibility inherent in a privately owned and managed corporation. To learn more about ESA, please visit our website at esa-solar.com. You can also stay up to date with our latest developments by following us on LinkedIn.

