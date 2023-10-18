CLAIRE'S CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS SHIMMERVILLE FRANCHISE BY UNLEASHING ITS FAN-FAVORITE DIGITAL CRITTERS INTO THE PHYSICAL WORLD

The brand is elevating its 'phygital' experiences and building on its unique Metaverse IP through the launch of physical mini plushies and exclusive critter-themed accessories in stores

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global fashion brand Claire's has announced the continued expansion of its original franchise on Roblox, ShimmerVille , by letting its fan-favorite digital pets loose in the physical world. The limited-edition collection creates an entirely new 'phygital' experience through mini plushies and critter-themed merchandise. The collection celebrates the success of the immersive experience and continues the brand's efforts to bridge the digital and physical lives of Gen Zalpha, expanding on the ShimmerVille IP in a whole new way.

Claire's brings its adorable ShimmerVille pets into the real world with the launch of physical mini plushies and critter-themed accessories, expanding its 'phygital' experiences! (PRNewswire)

With six interconnected destinations, interactive challenges, quests and digital fashion item offerings, ShimmerVille is a transformative experience for young people to explore, work, play, shop and live. Elevating the key values, purpose and merchandise of Claire's, it uniquely allows users to showcase their individual styles and personalities as they shake, shimmer and shine in the virtual universe. ShimmerVille's one-of-a-kind critters are colorful, playful and expressive pet companions unlike anything the millions of Roblox community members have ever seen, each with unique styles and personalities. Now, after an overwhelming response, ShimmerVille visitors will also be able to own their beloved digital pets in the physical world.

The collection will consist of five mini plushies, representative of critters from the ShimmerVille experience, as well as accessories featuring their ShimmerVille friends, including plush notebooks, a stationary set and pens, a mini backpack, keyrings and toys. The mini plush critters will come as a set in packaging that features a special QR code to unlock the in-experience version of each pet, seamlessly connecting the physical and digital worlds.

"As we have evolved ShimmerVille, we have taken it from one dimension in the lives of our consumers and transformed it into ownable IP that can exist in multiple dimensions," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "We are committed to investing in our brand's phygital future and ensuring that ShimmerVille is ever evolving with new experiences that engage consumers. Through the launch of ShimmerVille physical products and pets, we are expanding on this unique equity with new ways to spark our consumers' imaginations and participation."

To celebrate this exciting launch, Claire's has implemented a number of supporting initiatives to help unveil the collection and build increased awareness around ShimmerVille. In continuation of its leadership in adopting emerging technologies, the brand has partnered with digital artist Timo Helgert to create original AR artwork featuring the ShimmerVille critters in iconic spots around the physical world. The critters will also lead a series of special digital quests in ShimmerVille to extend the fun, creating even more valuable reasons to engage. The brand has given exclusive early access to shop the collection to its more than 18 million loyalty members a day before the official collection launch.

The limited-edition ShimmerVille mini plush critters and exclusive accessories are available now in-stores and online. #ShimmerVille #ShowYourShimmer

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

