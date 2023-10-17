JA Solar Joins the 2023 UNGC Climate Ambition Accelerator (CAA)

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2023, on the occasion of its third anniversary as an active participator of UNGC, JA Solar formally joined the initiative of 2023 Climate Action Accelerator (CAA) program. Mr. Yang Aiqing, the Rotating President of JA Solar, serving as the ambassador for the CAA initiative, will regularly receive progress reports from UNGC on key milestones.

In September 2020, Mr. Jin Baofang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JA Solar, formally submitted an application letter to the then Secretary-General of the United Nations, and committed to support for the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The commitment involved integrating the ten principles into the JA Solar's strategy and operations, regularly reporting progress in the field of sustainable development to the public through a transparent mechanism. In October of the same year, JA Solar officially became a participator of the UNGC.

The Climate Ambition Accelerator (CAA) is a six-month accelerator program for companies participating in the United Nations Global Compact who are looking to make progress towards setting science-based emissions targets and create a clear path to address their organization's transition to net-zero. The Climate Ambition Accelerator will equip the participator with the knowledge and skills they need to accelerate progress towards setting science-based emissions targets aligned with the 1.5°C pathway.

For JA Solar, sustainability is not just a commitment, but action. In the 2023 Climate Ambition Accelerator (CAA) program, with the slogan of 'Climate Ambition, JA Solar on Action!' , JA Solar headquarters is engaging all JA Solar's PV manufacturing bases and JA Solar Smart Renergy section in this six-month (September 2023 to March 2024) sustainability initiative. Through this initiative, JA Solar aims to raise the awareness of climate change and carbon reduction to all staffs and integrate the concept of environmental sustainability into its core business and production operation.

