CFP Board Appoints Kevin Roth, Ph.D., as Managing Director of Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board announced today that it has named Kevin Roth, Ph.D., as Managing Director of Research, effective October 16. Roth will lead the organization's ongoing research enterprise.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Boa) (PRNewswire)

Based at CFP Board's Washington, D.C., headquarters, Roth will lead a comprehensive research agenda, including assessing the impact of financial planning on clients' well-being. He will translate research findings into actionable recommendations and collaborate with CFP Board partners to share this data through publications, presentations and other channels.

"The Managing Director of Research will spearhead innovative research projects, showcasing the value of CFP® certification to various audiences, including the general public, policymakers, firms and financial advisors," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "With his decades of experience leading research development, Kevin is exceptionally suited to lead and expand our research efforts in the face of growing demand for data."

Roth joins CFP Board from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), where he most recently served as Vice President of Research, Evaluation and Technology, setting and leading the NRPA research agenda in support of over 60,000 park and recreation professionals. Before his time with NRPA, Roth led research operations for the Association for Financial Professionals, directing the research agenda, survey questionnaire design, data analysis and report writing.

Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economics from The George Washington University and a B.A. in Economics from St. Mary's College of Maryland.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER BOARD OF STANDARDS, INC