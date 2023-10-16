Pedigree Technologies and Tranztec Announce Strategic Partnership for Streamlined Fleet Management Solutions

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedigree Technologies, a leading provider of fleet management solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with transportation and logistics software provider Tranztec. The new partnership will allow motor carriers to deploy integrated fleet management systems with greater speed and automation at a lower cost.

Using Tranztec's cloud-based middleware solution, Pedigree's OneView fleet management platform integrates quickly and cost-effectively with leading transportation management systems (TMS). The partnership will solve the problem fleets often ask when evaluating new technology, "Will this solution integrate with my TMS?"

The Tranztec platform has over 150 pre-built connectors that map and normalize data exchanges between ELD telematics systems like Pedigree's OneView and TMS systems from McLeod, Trimble, Prophesy, and others. They also have the ability to integrate with leading maintenance software, Trimble TMT, and in cab tabs from RealVision and Transflo imaging. The pre-built integrations allow fleets to capitalize on cutting-edge technology quickly and affordably, solving complex industry challenges.

Pedigree's integrated ELD and telematics solution allows users on the frontlines and in the C-suite to work from their native TMS to maximize efficiency and make better decisions, avoiding the time-wasting exercise of toggling between screens. The Tranztec platform gets real-time asset locations, driver hours, and other important details from Pedigree's OneView platform flowing directly into a fleet's TMS. Likewise, data from the TMS, such as dispatch assignments and messages, flow bi-directionally to OneView's mobile driver application.

Besides enjoying cost and speed advantages, fleets benefit from the Tranztec partnership by accessing an integrated solution ecosystem to support their evolving needs. Fleets can add more capabilities quickly and affordably to their TMS, such as tools from Pedigree Technologies, like Dash Cameras, to increase operational visibility and real-time alerting.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tranztec to bring our driver friendly workflow and TMS integrations to a whole new level," says Scott Mcwilliams, VP of Transportation for Pedigree Technologies. "By delivering seamless and tight integrations with the leading TMS providers, we can deliver a positive experience for the drivers and our customers dispatch operations. We look forward to welcoming those looking for a customer centric experience to explore the OneView by Pedigree and Tranztec difference."

By leveraging Tranztec's integration platform, Pedigree offers faster, more seamless deployment of smart truck and trailer technology solutions to increase fleets' operational speed and flexibility, keeping fleets ahead in this fast-paced industry and in full control of their data and technology.

To learn more about Pedigree and Tranztec's partnership, please visit PedigreeTechnologies.com. For more information about this release or Pedigree Technologies, please contact Jessica Slyter at Jessica.Slyter@pedigreetechnologies.com.

About Tranztec

Tranztec Solutions is a Perrysburg, Ohio-based transportation and logistics software provider. Its cloud-based integration platform seamlessly connects TMS solutions with a wide range of fleet management technologies, from ELDs to fuel and fleet payment systems.

About Pedigree Technologies

At Pedigree Technologies, we are a tough, innovative, Midwest telematics company with a passion for smart technologies offering an expansive view into assets, inventory, and business-critical systems. Our software, OneView™, provides real-time tracking and sophisticated data analytics to help you optimize your operations and make better, informed decisions.

