N4XT Experiences Elevates LA Fashion Week 2023 Through Esteemed Lineup of Partners, Designers, and the Launch of LAFW Society

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Fashion Week (LAFW), a globally recognized platform for designers and brands, is thrilled to announce the lineup of official partners for this year's event. Landing in the heart of Hollywood on October 18-22 at NYA Studios, LAFW is dedicated to showcasing the diverse and dynamic style of Los Angeles while fostering emerging talents with the theme: "Empowering Designers, Empowering Dreams". This remarkable event, under the visionary leadership of N4XT Experiences, transcends the conventional fashion week concept, blending fashion, beauty, technology, and sustainability with inclusivity at its core.

LAFW would like to extend a welcome to all of their partners whose support has made this season's incredible programming possible. Among them are prominent brands such as Lancôme, SAP, SAP.iO, De Beers Group, Citi, %Arabica, Mercedes Benz of Los Angeles and PATH with official media partner, The Los Angeles Times and hospitality partners, Dream Hollywood and The West Hollywood EDITION.

LAFW's partners are instrumental in elevating the wide range of programming scheduled for this October – from highly anticipated runway shows to engaging panel discussions to exclusive, star-studded afterparties. This year LAFW will introduce a debut concept from N4XT Experiences, Beautylab – an innovative physical installation showcasing the latest advancements in beauty technology and sustainability in collaboration with Lancôme. The installation will spotlight Lancôme's Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream.

Part of the transformation and elevation of LAFW through N4XT is the SAP immersive and interactive tent which will be part of the overall programming. This state of the art retail experience will include participating designers each day with opportunities for attendees to engage with these brands and shop their collections. LAFW 2023 will also feature cutting-edge, immersive digital showcases, including SAP.iO with strategic partners BigThinx, who will create virtual fashion experiences with selected designers.

LAFW has curated an exceptional roster of designers and brands this season, including the lineup with Imitation of Christ as the opening show, Theophilio, Luis De Javier, Sergio Hudson, BruceGlen, Neon Cowboys, Advisry, TOMBOGO, Demobaza, Sami Miro Vintage, Gypsy Sport, Claude Kameni, The Blonds, Tadashi Shoji, Cristina Nitopi, Kwame Adusei, Simkhai, Saintwoods, and No Sesso as the closing runway show.

N4XT remains dedicated to its four fundamental pillars – fashion, beauty, technology, and sustainability – as well its commitment to inclusivity which runs through every facet of N4XT's programming and event calendar. N4XT and its co-founders – Ciarra Pardo, Imad Izemrane, Marcus Ticotin, and Keith Abell – look forward to an exciting and transformative season, which would not be possible without the incredible contributions from our partners, designers and team.

