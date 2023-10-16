Magellan Jets Leads Private Aviation's Digital Revolution with Stellar AI Platform Acquisition

Major Investment in Top Talent and Technology to Power Company's Optimized Delivery of Personalized Private Aviation Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Jets stands at the forefront of the private aviation landscape, marking another industry-defining move with its acquisition of the AI-powered software platform from Stellar Labs, Inc. (www.stellar.aero). This acquisition will not only streamline the private jet card and charter flight quoting process, but also enhance trip planning and Magellan Jets' commitment to redefining the private aviation experience.

Earlier this year, Magellan Jets hired two of the private aviation industries most innovative leaders. Terrence Truta, the visionary behind the technological successes of Wheels Up and Marquis Jets will serve as Magellan's CTO. Matt Harris joins Magellan Jets as its Executive Vice President. Harris previously served as Executive Vice President of NetJets, where he led owner and employee service delivery for 14 years to more than 5,000 corporate and high net-worth customers and private jet owners. He also held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Milestone Aviation Group, the world's largest civilian helicopter fleet and leasing business. The combination of the Stellar Labs platform and the recent strategic leadership additions uniquely positions Magellan Jets to define a new chapter in luxury private aviation service powered by best-in-class technology.

Speaking on the recent strategic moves, Joshua Hebert, Magellan Jets' Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Integrating Stellar's AI capabilities marks a quantum leap in private jet service delivery. This collaboration positions us to exceed and elevate the expectations of our private aviation guests, ushering in an era of unprecedented efficiency and profitability. At Magellan Jets, we recognize the critical need for digital transformation in the aviation industry and acquiring Stellar's platform strategically positions us to leverage advanced technologies and ensure our competitiveness and continued growth for years to come."

Founded in 2014, Stellar Labs has built a best-in-class demand aggregation technology platform that benefits operators and brokers alike. Stellar's industry leading pricing engine enables the most sophisticated pricing algorithms to be applied to improve profitability while saving time. Brian Flynn, a board member of Stellar added, "Joining the Magellan Jets' family will greatly expand Stellar's existing user base of leading operators and deliver unprecedented benefits to hundreds of private aviation operators across the industry by allowing them to more efficiently distribute access to their fleet of aircraft."

Magellan plans to operate the company as an independent provider of services to its Preferred Network of leading aviation partners while also leveraging its leading AI technology to power the upcoming relaunch of its mobile app and website. Private jet enthusiasts can look forward to an intuitive, real-time private jet card and charter flight experience. The robust backend capabilities will also deliver consistent monitoring of alternate flight options, ensuring a seamless journey even amidst unforeseen interruptions.

Terry Truta shed light on the platform's game-changing potential stating, "Crafting the ideal private aviation solution is both intricate and nuanced. With Stellar's advanced AI capabilities at our disposal, we're primed to offer private jet clients real-time, bespoke solutions, to deliver a best-in-class travel experience."

For more information visit www.magellanjets.com or contact our media department at Kelly@KellyoPR.com.

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values: Lead with Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets' innovative model offers Aircraft Sales & Management, Jet Card Ownership, Membership, and On-Demand Charter services, all designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests' expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private.

View original content:

SOURCE Magellan Jets