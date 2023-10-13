US LBM FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES MORE THAN $2 MILLION

Funds raised will benefit a variety of organizations nationwide, including the Gary Sinise Foundation's work to provide specially adapted housing for wounded veterans.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, the charitable nonprofit organization of US LBM, one of the nation's leading distributors of specialty building materials, raised more than $2 million at the seventh edition of its charity golf tournament, which was held at TPC Sawgrass outside of Jacksonville, Fla. on Oct. 11.

The US LBM Foundation presented a $300,000 contribution to the Gary Sinise Foundation, to support the R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, which builds specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans. In attendance at this year's event were three recipients of R.I.S.E homes, U.S. Army Captain Jason Church, whose R.I.S.E. home outside of Milwaukee was built earlier this year, retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Nick Kimmel and retired U.S. Army Captain Jake Murphy.

In connection with the tournament, the US LBM Foundation also made donations to the Azinger Family Compassion Center, which provides resources for vulnerable children and struggling families, the Riggle Foundation, which supports veterans of the armed forces, and Puppies & Golf, which works with organizations that rescue dogs and train them to become service animals for veterans in need.

The event was hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle, star of numerous films including Step Brothers and 21 Jump Street and who is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel. Additional special guests included PGA champion and broadcaster Paul Azinger, CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis-Renner, PGA pro Erik Barnes, and US LBM brand ambassador and LPGA champion Jessica Korda.

Since it was established in 2013, the US LBM Foundation has donated more than $4.5 million to support charitable organizations across the country.

"Thanks to the supporters of the US LBM Foundation and our annual golf tournament fundraiser, we've been privileged to build partnerships with organizations, like the Gary Sinise Foundation, to make a positive impact on the lives of our incredible veteran heroes," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

The US LBM Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

