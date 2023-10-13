MICHELLE WILLIAMS TO NARRATE BRITNEY SPEARS'S THE WOMAN IN ME

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five time Academy Award nominee, Golden Globe winner, Primetime Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Michelle Williams will narrate the audio edition of THE WOMAN IN ME by Britney Spears. Spears will read an introduction to the audiobook, to be published simultaneously with the other editions on October 24, 2023.

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," says Spears. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

"I stand with Britney," says Williams, the acclaimed American actress who has received five Academy Award nominations, an Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards. Her credits include Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn, Blue Valentine, Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and FX's Fosse/Verdon. This is her first audiobook.

THE WOMAN IN ME is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. It reveals for the first time Britney's incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears's groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.

ABOUT SIMON & SCHUSTER AUDIO: Simon & Schuster Audio is a leading publisher of general interest audiobooks including bestselling fiction, nonfiction, business/finance, self-improvement, inspiration, language learning programs, original audiobook productions, and children's titles. In addition to a list that includes such unparalleled authors as Mary Higgins Clark, Vince Flynn, Ernest Hemingway, Stephen King, Michael Lewis, and David McCullough, Simon & Schuster Audio has produced audiobooks that have won nine Grammy Awards and earned forty Grammy nominations since 1989. For more information about Simon & Schuster Audio, visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com/audio .

GALLERY BOOKS, a division of Simon & Schuster, is an imprint dedicated to publishing a variety of must-read books on a wide array of topics. Launched in 2010, Gallery is designed to showcase established voices and to introduce emerging new ones—in both fiction and nonfiction. Gallery Books is the publisher of Taste by Stanley Tucci, The Longest Race by Kara Goucher, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy by Clint Hill, Where Tomorrow's Aren't Promised by Carmelo Anthony, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer, Zero Days by Ruth Ware, and Anna: The Biography by Amy Odell, among others.

Simon & Schuster, a global leader in general interest publishing, is dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Adams Media, Avid Reader Press, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Simon & Schuster Audio