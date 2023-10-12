Marshalls Announces its First-ever Good Stuff Social Club with Priyanka Chopra Jonas - an Inclusive Space that Unlocks Access to Expert-Led, Interactive Programming

The experience will take place in New York City on October 20 and 21 featuring topics including self-worth, financial literacy, mentorship, career development, and wellness

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshalls (NYSE: TJX) today announces an experiential social club that gives women access to resources, tools, and community to help them achieve their ambitions and increase their self-worth. Together, with actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Marshalls will host its first-ever Good Stuff Social Club in New York City, bringing together the brand's network of powerhouse experts in a range of topics curated to help women achieve their ambitions in life.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9211751-marshalls-good-stuff-social-club-priyanka-chopra-jonas/

Marshalls believes women deserve access to the good stuff in life, not only in-store but everywhere it matters. To further its mission, Chopra Jonas designed a masterclass that gives attendees an all-access pass into what it means to "get the good stuff" in life, from finding self-worth to building the confidence to go after your ambitions.

"It's not always easy to find a community of women who want to lift each other up and go after what they deserve. I'm thrilled to join so many amazing women as we come together, share what we've learned along the way, and hopefully empower each other to go after every ambition," says Chopra Jonas.

In addition to "Lessons for Getting the Good Stuff in Life: A Masterclass with Priyanka Chopra Jonas", the two-day event will feature a diverse range of interactive learning and networking opportunities, as well as innovative programming and curated seasonal fashion displays throughout the space.

"Marshalls has always believed that women deserve access to the good stuff in life - not only in our stores but everywhere it matters to them," says Victoria Shonkoff, Vice President, Marketing Director, Marshalls. "We're launching the Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club to further our mission of giving women access to the resources, communities, and opportunities they need to create the life they want and deserve."

Consumers can sign up here to attend in person or access digital tools and resources via Marshalls' Instagram and TikTok. Tickets are free of charge and now available for The Good Stuff Social Club with a series of spaces dedicated to self-worth, financial literacy, mentorship, career development, and wellness. All session sign-ups are on a first-come, first-serve basis as availability is limited.

Sign up HERE for tickets to join sessions in person at SoHo Lofts on Friday, October 20:

"Lessons for Getting the Good Stuff in Life: A Masterclass with Priyanka Chopra Jonas " , a fireside chat moderated by Tiffany Reid , SVP of Fashion at Bustle Digital Group, where women will get an all-access pass into "getting the good stuff" in life – where she will share her empowering journey towards finding self-worth and confidence and advice to help women achieve their ambitions for a better life.



"Delulu 'Til You Make It" with E! News TV Personality Keltie Knight and Internet Personality Isabel Timerman on advice for infusing work and personal life with radical confidence.



"Money & Mindset: How to Make Your Finances Work For You" with 'Your Rich BFF' Vivian Tu to help women prepare for a secure financial future and maximize their savings.

"Identify & Illuminate: Your Unique Brand Story" with artist Morgan Harper Nichols during a voice workshop to create a word canvas around their self-worth to amplify their confidence.



"Confidence Is Trending" with stylist Karen Blanchard , moderated by Teen Vogue Commerce Editor Shauna Beni-Haynes , to develop a unique personal sense of style with confidence-building and styling tips.

"Seasonal Color Consultations" with Mariana Marques of The Outfit Curator, to find the season and color story that will help women boost confidence in their personal style.

Sign up HERE for tickets to join sessions in person at SoHo Lofts on Saturday, October 21:

"Turning Self-Worth to Success" with Career Expert and Brown Ambition Podcast co-host Mandi Woodruff-Santos for women to learn how to champion and communicate their value authentically in their careers.



"Owning Your Value: How to Set Better Boundaries to Embrace Your Self-Worth" with SeekHer Foundation Founder Dr. Monica Mo and Film Director and Founder of Sad Girls Club Elyse Fox, will provide women with tools to find balance, set realistic expectations that maximize their value.



"Got An Idea? You're In Business" with Female Founder Collective Co-founder and CEO Alison Wyatt and select business leaders from the Female Founder Collective community, a jumpstart for women to actualize their potential as an entrepreneur.

"Stretch Your Self-Esteem" with Size-Inclusive Movement Coach Kanoa Greene , providing tips to maximize women's mind-body connection through a movement focused session.



"Headshot Revamp & Posing Bootcamp" with photographer Anisha Sisodia to showcase one's inner self by capturing an expressive professional headshot.

"Building Successful Mentor Relationships" with CEO of MENTOR New York Brenda Jimenez to learn how to build a supportive network of women by nurturing successful mentor/mentee relationships.



"Seasonal Color Consultations" with Mariana Marques of The Outfit Curator to find the season and color story that will help women boost confidence in their personal style.

