Breaking Taste Boundaries: Unveiling Taiwan Unique Glass Noodles Experience in the US Market

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunright Foods, a glass noodle brand in Taiwan, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product line, Chef Dragon Instant Glass Noodle Series, in the US market. With a focus on catering to various taste preferences, including Spicy crab, Tom Yum Gung, and hot and sour noodles. These delicious flavors of noodles are set to become the perfect companion for a flavorful and healthy lifestyle.

Taiwanese cuisine has gained global recognition with its iconic dish. Beef Noodle Soup; this flavorful delicacy combines tender beef, rich broth, and chewy noodles, creating an unparalleled sensory experience. Whether in Taiwan's alleyway stalls or international cities, Beef Noodle Soup captures the palates of food enthusiasts worldwide.

Simultaneously, within Taiwan's diverse noodle culture, another gemstone shines — Glass Noodles, sometimes also referred to as cellophane noodles, are made with a blend of different starches. Starches include mung bean starch, which is common in Chinese cooking, or sweet potato starch, which is common in Korean and Japanese glass noodles, and tapioca starch is also frequently used.

These translucent noodles possess a unique texture and adaptability. They readily absorb the essence of broths, delivering distinctive flavors and mouthfeel. The versatility of Glass Noodles solidifies their integral role on Taiwanese tables, showcasing the richness of Taiwan's noodle culinary heritage.

Although there are many different types of glass noodles made with a wide variety of ingredients, for the most part of the glass noodles, they are almost tasteless because they are made out of starch. Glass noodles are fried-free and gluten-free noodles, which are perfectly aligned with a gluten-free diet. Picture them as a blank canvas, ready to soak up the flavors around them. That's why they are a popular ingredient used in stir fries, cold salad, soups, and particularly hot pots. Glass noodles effortlessly complement various dishes, greatly expanding the options for gluten-free diet.

What sets the Chef Dragon Instant Glass Noodle Series apart is the convenience it offers. With just a few simple steps, anyone can enjoy a delicious and authentic bowl of noodles in minutes. The unique cooking process and the convenience of product will be a hit with customers who are looking for a quick and easy meal without sacrificing taste. In addition, their packaging design is also very stylish and simple, easy to carry, and very suitable for eating at home, in the office or when traveling.

In recent years, global climate change has led to escalating disasters and losses, significantly impacting a company's ESG action. This calls for companies to address challenges in environmental, social, and governance aspects, and take proactive measures to mitigate the effects of climate change. This can also drive companies to reinforce their sustainable development goals and practices.

Sunright Foods has been investing in environmental protection, reducing the impact on the environment, and developing sustainable products. For example, the glass noodles production process requires a lot of water, with an average daily production of more than 110 tons of water. In order to effectively utilize wastewater, it passed through the rapid settling system, discharging the treated water into the "Earthworm Aquaponics System", creating a circular resource ecosystem for earthworms, fish, and vegetables. In this process, the wastes of glass noodle production, along with wastewater biological sludge, undergo decomposition and digestion by earthworms. This transforms the discarded organic matter into nutrient-rich organic fertilizer and soil conditioner, providing a nutritional source for plant cultivation.

Furthermore, the vegetables grown with the organic fertilizer are given back to local disadvantaged institutions and groups, achieving a circular economy while simultaneously serving philanthropic purposes. It not only promotes environmental protection through recycling but also fulfills social responsibilities. This Water Treatment System enabled Sunright Foods to achieve zero pollution, zero emissions, and zero waste on the production line, and even establish a circular economy model, making it a model for ESG practices among small and medium-sized enterprises.

For nearly 50 years, Sunright Foods has been committed to being a natural, convenient, and healthy food specialist. With over 5000 sales channels in Taiwan and export to five continents, from pioneering the trend of small packaged branding to the present Chef Dragon instant glass noodles series. Sunright Foods will continue to lead the global market with its distinctive products and services. Moreover, they will consistently push the boundaries of tradition, offering consumers more diverse and healthier choices.

If you wish to learn more about Sunright Foods' products and mission, please visit the official website.

