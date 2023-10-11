TRUE VALUE SPONSORS HABITAT FOR HUMANITY'S CARTER WORK PROJECT

EasyCare® Paint the Centerpiece of True Value's Project Donation

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Value Company, one of the world's largest hardlines wholesalers, is pleased to announce its participation and sponsorship of Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. This year's Carter Work Project was a signature build event of Habitat for Humanity International and took place Oct. 1-6 in Charlotte, North Carolina. True Value leaders were among the hundreds of volunteers working alongside country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to build a community of 39 new homes.

True Value (PRNewsfoto/True Value Company) (PRNewswire)

True Value was a Dream Maker sponsor with a donation of EasyCare® paint, paint supplies and more.

In addition to our presence in Charlotte, True Value was a Dream Maker sponsor with a donation of EasyCare® paint, paint supplies, hand tools, yard equipment, and cleaning supplies. EasyCare® paint, manufactured by True Value, is low-odor, low-VOC and 100% acrylic. Certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), EasyCare® paint minimizes irritants and pollutants in the air, creating a healthier indoor environment and allowing for newly painted spaces to be enjoyed sooner.

"It was a real honor to represent True Value and work with all of the amazing volunteers at this year's Carter Work Project event," said John Vanderpool, Divisional President, True Value Manufacturing & General Paint. "I'm so proud of our EasyCare® paint donation and for the opportunity to put it to great use helping to build new homes in the west Charlotte community."

"True Value is committed to the communities where we live and work, and we're proud of our active participation and ongoing involvement with Habit for Humanity," said Chris Kempa, CEO of True Value Company. "Our commitment goes beyond business, and our donation aligns perfectly with the Carter Work Project's efforts to make a substantial impact on affordable housing and creating safe, stable environments for families to thrive."

True Value has been an enthusiastic supporter of Habitat for Humanity for several decades. In the past five years alone, it has donated well over $3.5 million to Habitat for Humanity affiliates throughout the U.S.

About True Value Company

True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and 75 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value Company provides its customers in over 60 countries an expansive product set of market-customized assortments at highly competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and a la carte value-added services like eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University, all within a flexible model that requires no membership. With 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores, True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.TrueValueCompany.com.

