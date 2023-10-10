Purple Innovation Selects Smart Intangible Asset Management from IPwe

Purple Innovation selects Smart Intangible Asset Management's commercial patent insights, competitive intelligence, and objective financial valuations.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IPwe Inc., a global fintech providing intellectual property strategy (IP) software and technology, proudly announces that Purple Innovation, LLC ("Purple") has selected Smart Intangible Asset Management as its patent insight and strategic competitive intelligence solution.

IPwe, Inc. (HQ: Delaware, CEO: Erich Spangenberg)Founded in 2018, IPwe is a global platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology around smart intangible asset management. IPwe is expanding traditional IP markets by increasing transparency with clear and verifiable metrics to lower costs and enhance value and returns. (PRNewswire)

IPwe proudly announces that Purple has selected Smart Intangible Asset Management

James Larson, Deputy General Counsel - IP of Purple, said "Purple is leaning into new opportunities to innovate and value that innovation. By engaging with IPwe, we believe this will allow us to be more aware of the IP landscape in the marketplace as well as discern intellectual property sophistication and competitiveness."

According to Gartner® research, "By 2025, R&D organizations that use IP analytics to conduct continuous technology intelligence will be 80% more likely to outperform direct competitors in revenue growth."1 By harnessing Smart Intangible Asset Management's diverse set of commercial patent insights and competitive intelligence through real-time interactive dashboards, IPwe is proud to support Purple as it develops IP strategies through AI-generated intelligence to enable new innovations and outperform competitors in revenue growth.

Leann Pinto, Chief Executive Officer of IPwe, said, "Purple stands out as an innovator in the mattress sector. Their decision to implement Smart Intangible Asset Management reflects a forward-thinking approach, tapping into the future of IP-centric lead strategies and growth. We are excited to be their chosen partner on this path to transformation."

About IPwe

IPwe™ is a global financial technology company revolutionizing the IP space. Our mission is to become the go-to IP business analytics company—leveraging cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology—to enable businesses to understand their portfolios from a financial viewpoint and make informed decisions to maximize value and innovation. For more information, please visit ipwe.com.

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Intellectual Property Management Software With R&D-Specific Use Cases, By Svetlana Golden, Shradha Sapra, Published 22 August 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

CONTACT:

Mia Mixan

mia@ipwe.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IPwe, Inc.