Sumsub Recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner®

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a full-cycle verification platform, today announces it has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Identity Verification.

In an increasingly crowded market, choosing the right verification provider has become a significant challenge for businesses. Advanced features developed by companies like Sumsub, providing enhanced identity verification, fraud detection capabilities, easy integration, and a user-friendly interface, have become differentiating factors influencing decision-makers' choices. Published in September 2023, the Gartner Market Guide offers expert opinions on key verification market trends and recommendations. The research is authored by Gartner Research & Advisory experts.

Sumsub is included in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide as a User Verification provider. However, the platform also offers legal entity verification (KYB), Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions among many other useful features. Sumsub's technologies are AI-driven, with machine learning playing a significant role in product development. To address the rising deepfake fraud threat emphasized in the Gartner Market Guide, Sumsub recently launched an advanced Deepfake Detector incorporated into its Liveness (facial biometrics) solution.

"The Gartner research highlights the evolving landscape of identity verification and the increasing demand for solutions beyond just KYC. We are proud to be at the forefront of this industry-wide evolution, with Sumsub's commitment to innovation speaking for itself," comments Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub. "The Gartner expert insights reveal the changing landscape of digital verification, where providers should offer more sophisticated and all-encompassing products, covering not only user verification but also tackling AI-generated deepfakes and other types of fraud. We're here to meet these evolving demands and ensure security, compliance, and trust."

To access the full Gartner Market Guide for Identity Verification, please follow this link: https://sumsub.com/guides-reports/market-guide-for-identity-verification/

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, transaction monitoring and fraud prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Binance, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimit, DiDi, Poppy and TransferGo.

