THE BROTHERHOOD SISTER SOL RECEIVES $1 MILLION PROJECT GRANT FROM U.S. CONGRESSMAN ADRIANO ESPAILLAT

Harlem nonprofit and social justice organization receives funding through the U.S. Department of Education for afterschool programming to empower youth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis), the Harlem-based youth development and social justice organization, today received a transformative community-funded project grant of $1,000,000 from Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). This grant was made possible through the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, on which Espaillat is a member, and was allocated through the U.S. Department of Education as part of the Appropriations Fiscal Year 2023 process. The award marks a significant milestone for the organization's efforts and will enhance its afterschool programming benefiting nearly 600 elementary, middle, and high school youth from over 50 schools across New York City.

BroSis' comprehensive programs address a wide range of critical issues facing young people today, including education, leadership development, mental health support, and social justice advocacy. The funding will play a pivotal role in BroSis' mission to provide a holistic and safe environment that nurtures academic growth, fosters creativity, and inspires a lifelong passion for learning.

"We are deeply thankful to Congressman Espaillat for his long-time advocacy and unwavering support of The Brotherhood Sister Sol," said Khary Lazarre-White, Executive Director and Co-Founder of BroSis. "This grant provides invaluable support to our mission of empowering young people, fostering leadership, and advocating for justice - making lasting impacts on our community."

Congressman Espaillat is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and his congressional district includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill and the north-west Bronx. This grant reaffirms Congressman Espaillat's steadfast dedication to supporting organizations that enrich the lives of young people and fortify the community.

"Empowering our youth and investing in their future is a paramount commitment for our community," said Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). "BroSis has consistently served as a beacon of hope and opportunity for countless young people in our district. This grant will enable them to expand their transformative programs to reach even more individuals."

Key focuses of the grant include enriching experiences, providing daily meals to youth, enrichment activities and academic support, and promoting wellness, health, and ethical and moral development. The grant will also contribute to BroSis' dedication to its seniors' college success which has resulted in a remarkable 95% graduation rate.

About The Brotherhood Sister Sol

For over 25 years, the Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) has been at the forefront of social justice, educating, training, and organizing to challenge inequality and champion opportunity for all. With a focus on Black and Latinx youth, BroSis is where young people own the power of their history, identity, and community to create the future they want to see. By training educators across the nation and around the world and organizing a community of change agents, BroSis builds on its legacy of youth-led activism to realize a more just and equitable future.

