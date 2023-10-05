Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) will release its third quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 26, 2023. A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.

In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm CT.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at www.ajg.com and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Events & Presentations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

