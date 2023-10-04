RDI® Railing Signs Coastal Forest Products as Product Distributor in New England

GALLOWAY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI® Railing by Barrette Outdoor Living®, a division of Oldcastle APG®, recently announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Coastal Forest Products, expanding access of the fencing and railing manufacturer's products in the New England region. This addition will augment options and buying experience for customers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and the Hudson Valley region of New York.

"Coastal Forest Products is a well-respected building products distributor and is known for its exceptional customer service, dealer sales support and full-service capabilities," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, Building Products Distribution, Barrette Outdoor Living. "We believe this partnership positions us well to grow market share and support Barrette Outdoor Living as we continue to launch new and innovative products in the railing category."

"We are very excited to add RDI Railing to our strong line-up of high quality, value-added building products. Both RDI Railing and Coastal Forest Products are well known in the market for their offerings and for providing outstanding customer service to their dealer and contractor customers," stated Kevin Brennan, Vice President, Sales, Coastal Forest Products. "We are confident that we will provide significant growth opportunities for the RDI Railing product line throughout New England."

A premium line of railing products that offers the widest range of materials, designs and profiles, RDI Railing can be used in both residential and commercial settings. Products are available in composite, vinyl, aluminum and steel with a variety of infill options that enable homeowners to mix-and-match for a wide range of customized options.

About RDI Railing by Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.

RDI Railing is the leading portfolio of low-maintenance railing in North America that delivers style, performance, durability and safety, while belonging to a range of products that are easy to install. Offerings include classic, traditional and modern designs in a wide variety of materials. RDI Railing products are manufactured by Barrette Outdoor Living, a division of Oldcastle APG. For more information, visit rdirail.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard®, Echelon®, Barrette Outdoor Living®, Sakrete®, Amerimix®, Pebble Technology International® and MoistureShield®. For more information visit oldcastleapg.com.

About Coastal Forest Products

Coastal Forest Products is a privately-owned leading wholesale distributor of specialty building products supplying an extensive network of retail lumberyards throughout New England and including regions of New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information visit coastalforestproducts.com.

