Epson Expands Business Print Portfolio with Four New Desktop Solutions for Cost-Conscious Businesses

New WorkForce Pro Office Printers Offer Functional and Environmental Benefits with Productivit3y and Reliability to Ensure Business Operations Run Smoothly

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today added four new A4 business printers to its WorkForce® Pro portfolio – the WorkForce Pro ST-C5500 and ST-C5000 Supertank Color MFPs, and WorkForce Pro WF-M5899 Monochrome MFP and WF-M5399 Monochrome Printer. With PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology, an advanced printing technology engineered to power the world's top performing printers, these new desktop solutions provide businesses with both functional and environmental benefits. Delivering high performance at a great value, the Supertank MFPs are ideal for retail, education and corporate environments, while the monochrome models are ideal for government, financial and legal applications.

The new WorkForce Pro Supertank Color MFPs deliver a robust feature set that better meet the needs of business users in its class. The ST-C5500 and ST-C5000 have the lowest power consumption in their classes1 and include high-yield ink bottles with up to two years of ink in the box,2 enough to print up to 12,000 pages black/8,800 pages color.3 Businesses can save up to 80 percent with replacement ink bottles – equivalent to about two cents per color ISO page compared to 14 cents vs. color laser toner cartridges4 – making the new WorkForce Pro Supertank Color MFPs ideal for cost-conscious businesses.

The new monochrome models feature low power consumption and are designed to help businesses boost workflow efficiency with replacement ink packs for printing up to 40,000 ISO pages5 black without the need to intervene, an 1,830-sheet total capacity6 with three optional trays, print speeds of 25 ISO ppm black† with virtually no warmup time, and a fast first page out.

"The four additions to the Business Printer WorkForce Pro lineup are engineered for the reliability and productivity that businesses require in a printing solution," said Madison Phillips, product manager, Epson America. "With the four WorkForce Pro printers, we are providing our partners new A4 color and monochrome options that require minimal intervention and low power consumption to help businesses stay productive and help meet their sustainability goals."

The new ST-C5500, ST-C5000 and WF-M5899 have a large 4.3" color touchscreen for easy setup and navigation. The monochrome models are compatible with Epson® Solutions Suite, which simplifies printer installation, device configuration and workflow management, and allows for remote diagnosis and operation, as well as compatibility with third-party solutions. The four new WorkForce Pro models are backed by a 2-year limited warranty and world-class service and support for added peace of mind.

More About the ST-C5500 and ST-C5000 Supertank Color MFPs:

Built for productivity: Print speeds of 25 ISO ppm (black/color) † with virtually no warmup time and a fast first page out for quick and seamless printing

Designed for efficiency with auto two-sided print, copy, scan, and fax

Enhance your workflow: The ST-C5500 includes PCL 7 and PostScript ® 3 ™ support

Flexible, efficient media handling: Businesses load paper less often with a 500-sheet paper capacity with two front trays and a rear feed included for special media

Innovative ink bottles for ease of use: Uniquely keyed bottles for each color, with convenient auto-start and auto-stop

Versatile connectivity: Users can easily print from iPad®, iPhone®, Android™ tablets, and smartphones,8 also includes Wi-Fi Direct®9 and Ethernet networking

More About the WF-M5899 Monochrome MFP and WF-M5399 Monochrome Printer:

High performance at a great value: Businesses can save up to 50 percent on low-cost replacement ink packs vs. monochrome laser toner 10

Engineered for reliability: Recommended monthly page volume of 5,000 pages

Low power consumption with PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, advanced printing technology engineered by Epson

Epson Open Platform: the WF-M5899 also offers seamless integration with enterprise applications such as PaperCut ® MF and other workflows

Enhance your workflow: Both models support PCL 7 and PostScript ® 3 ™

Enabled for remote printer data collection: Compatible with MPS software solutions from PrintFleet ® , ECI FMAudit ® and more

Security features include PIN number certification for job release, user control access, printer and network settings via Web Config with printer's IP address, SSL/TLS security, and IPsec

The WorkForce Pro WF-M5899 will replace the WorkForce Pro WF-M5799 and the WorkForce Pro WF-M5399 will replace the WorkForce Pro WF-M5299 to join Epson's line of WorkForce Pro Business Print solutions.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce Pro ST-C5500, ST-C5000, WF-M5899, and WF-M5399 are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information, visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forges the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Actual energy savings will vary based on print task and use conditions. Compared with best-selling, similarly featured color laser printers priced at $1,499 (USD) or less and 40 ppm or less, as of February 2023. Competitive data gathered from manufacturer websites and third-party industry sources.

2 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 300 pages.

3 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup. Yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Included and replacement ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

4 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard-capacity color laser toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink bottles using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the best-selling similarly featured color laser printers, available at retail, priced at $1,499 MSRP (USD) or less with speeds of 40 ppm or less per industry available data as of February 2023. Savings of up to $600 (USD) and cost per ISO page of about $0.09 (USD) for XL-capacity color laser toner cartridges based on the same methodology.

5 Included and replacement ink pack yields are based on the ISO/IEC 24711 standard using the ISO/IEC 19752 pattern in default mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature, humidity, and frequency of use. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

6 With three optional paper trays.

7 Not all media types are supported for PCL printing.

8 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

9 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

10 Actual savings will vary based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings comparison based on the purchase cost of replacement ink packs and the cost of enough mono toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink packs using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the highest-capacity toner cartridges for the best-selling similarly featured cartridge-based mono laser printers priced between $200 and $1,499 (USD) with speeds of 20 – 31 ppm per industry available data as of July 2023.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, PrecisionCore Heat-Free and WorkForce are registered trademarks and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. iPad and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Wi-Fi Direct is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

