2024 is the Year of the Thrill at Busch Gardens Parks, Complete with an All-New Suspended Roller Coaster and a Full Restoration to a Timeless Favorite

Get ready for a fiery, family-friendly new adventure: "Phoenix Rising" set to soar above the Serengeti Plain at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Spring 2024

Prepare for a return of mythic proportions as the iconic "Loch Ness Monster" reemerges at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in 2024 with a thrilling new experience

2024 Annual Pass and Membership holders will be the first to ride with passes on sale now

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Busch Gardens parks in Tampa and Williamsburg are solidifying their reign as thrill ride leaders with two record-breaking attractions in 2024. "Phoenix Rising", a family-friendly suspended roller coaster is set to soar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and "Loch Ness Monster", the world's first interlocking loop coaster will celebrate 46 years as Busch Gardens Williamsburg's most iconic attraction with a full restoration. A Busch Gardens Annual Pass or Membership is the best way to experience new attractions and fan favorites, with Members and Annual Pass Holders being among the first to ride these new and updated attractions before they open to the public in 2024. Plus, Members who buy now will have exclusive access to ride the original Loch Ness Monster attraction before it closes on Sunday, November 5. Annual passes and Memberships are on sale now.

With the addition of "Phoenix Rising" both parks will each have ten roller coasters in their lineup of thrills, adding to a strong portfolio of attractions including "DarKoaster" at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and "Iron Gwazi" at Busch Gardens Tampa.

"For several decades, we have committed to delivering great thrills and one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. "We are excited to continue fulfilling that promise with both the addition of "Phoenix Rising" and the restoration of "Loch Ness Monster".

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – "Phoenix Rising"

Expect a blaze of excitement in Tampa Bay this coming Spring, as Busch Gardens brings to life a legend with its newest roller coaster "Phoenix Rising", – the park's tenth coaster, and the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park. This exhilarating new experience will have family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region, with its vibrant-colors, thrilling attractions, and more. Riders will feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight in this suspended roller coaster that enables ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain. "Phoenix Rising" will be the first coaster to feature on-board audio, enhancing the ride experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack, integrated into an exhilarating array of twists, turns and surprises for families riding together.

Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, "Phoenix Rising" is a family-friendly suspended roller coaster, traveling at speeds up to 44 miles per hour throughout the 1,831-feet journey. With a minimum height requirement of 42 inches, "Phoenix Rising" is the perfect attraction for thrill-seeking families to embark on and have fun together.

Busch Gardens Annual Pass Holders will be among the first to experience the new "Phoenix Rising" in Spring 2024. Plus, enjoy fan-favorites attractions and a vibrant array of seasonal events throughout the year. Annual Pass holders enjoy unlimited admission for 12 months, unbeatable benefits and monthly rewards for as low as $14 per month.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg – "Loch Ness Monster": The Legend Lives On

The most monstrous icon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg resurfaces in 2024 with all-new thrilling elements and a full restoration. Celebrate 46 years of the world's first interlocking loop coaster, as enhanced storytelling and innovative effects are added to this classic coaster. In addition to over 900 feet of "Nessie's" signature steel track being replaced, riders will experience new sights, sounds and surprises during their journey through the Scottish terrain.

The adventure begins with an enhanced queue experience featuring new storytelling elements, and the quest continues during the lift hill climb, guided by an all-new soundtrack created just for Loch Ness Monster. New in 2024, while braving the first drop, guests catch a glimpse of something monstrous lurking under the water. Next, after plummeting over 100 feet, riders race towards the first of two interlocking vertical loops, traveling up to 60 miles per hour. Thrill-seekers emerge into a spiraling tunnel, traversing a helix and coming face-to-face with the monster in a shadowy cave lair. Out of the darkness and into the daylight, the train descends into the second iconic loop and makes one final turn before returning to the station.

In addition to being among the first to ride the reimagined "Loch Ness Monster" in 2024, For the first time, Members will receive exclusive access to ride the original "Loch Ness Monster" attraction before it closes on Sunday, November 5. Enjoy exclusive benefits like unlimited admission and unbeatable benefits all year long, including free parking, free guest tickets, monthly rewards, savings on merchandise and more with a Busch Gardens Membership. Memberships start as low as $13.00 per month.

For construction updates, first to ride opportunities and more information on "Phoenix Rising" and "Loch Ness Monster": The Legend Lives On, visit BuschGardens.com.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, award-winning entertainment, and signature events throughout the year. For more information, visit BuschGardens.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

