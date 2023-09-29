Tampa General Hospital Named a 2023 Tampa Bay Inno Award Honoree by the Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa General is being recognized for its partnership with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council to expand and advance Tampa's Medical and Research District.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has been named a 2023 Tampa Bay Inno Award honoree by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Tampa General is one of 23 local organizations honored this year and is recognized in the Partnerships category for its innovative collaboration with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council (EDC) to develop and expand Tampa's burgeoning Medical and Research District, which was first announced earlier this year.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

"Transforming the region's health care landscape into a hub for innovation, research and technology is critical and partnering with the Tampa Bay EDC was an important step in ensuring that we are able to do just that," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "Tampa is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation and this recognition is a testament to how our organization and partners have consistently risen to the challenge of anticipating and meeting the needs of the communities and populations we serve as they've rapidly evolved."

Inspired by renowned medical districts in the nation's greatest cities, the Tampa Medical and Research District houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology anchored by one of the country's leading academic health systems — Tampa General Hospital in collaboration with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. Upon completion, the total economic impact of the district will be $6.4 billion annually, including the creation of more than 41,500 jobs, approximately $4 billion in gross domestic product (GDP), and $798 million in federal, state, and local fiscal revenues.

Spanning the greater Tampa metro area, the Medical and Research District includes Tampa General Hospital, the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS), USF Health Heart Institute, Tampa General Medical Group and the TGH + USF Health Biorepository along with other numerous locations.

As it continues to scale, the Tampa Bay EDC is supporting the Medical and Research District initiative with land use planning, strategic partnership creation, talent attraction, research, life science business recruitment, workforce housing project identification and marketing services over the course of five years. In addition, because of the efforts of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, the district is already attracting renowned clinicians and researchers, improving access to experts, innovative medical research, education and technology for patients and students.

"Our partnership with Tampa General is a game-changer for the economic future of our region," said Craig J. Richard, CEcD, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council. "We're proud to be recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for the positive impact our collaboration is already making on our community as we work to bring Tampa General's vision of a globally renowned medical and research district to life."

In addition to the Tampa Medical and Research District, in 2021, the academic health system launched a $550 million master facility plan, the largest in Tampa General's nearly 100-year history. The master facility plan includes a new 500,000-square-foot patient tower; a new ICU in 2021; renovation of the regional Burn Center and Burn ICU in 2022; a hub location of the TGH Cancer Institute in the Tampa suburb of Brandon in 2023, and the TGH Kennedy Emergency Center in 2023.

Also within the Medical and Research District, Tampa General is driving innovation through TGH Innoventures, the academic health system's corporate venture capital fund and innovation center. From the Embarc Collective in downtown Tampa, TGH Innoventures supports the development of novel solutions that improve access and quality of health care through a platform to invest resources into emerging companies and relevant venture capital funds. TGH Innoventures was honored in 2022 by the Tampa Bay Inno Awards.

Through Tampa Bay Inno, The Tampa Bay Business Journal aims to showcase the startups and entrepreneurs elevating Tampa Bay as a leading innovation hub. The Tampa Bay Inno Awards — previously known as the Inno on Fire Awards — are a celebration of the growth-stage businesses, enterprises and innovators who are working above and beyond to set the ecosystem ablaze.

View the full list of 2023 Tampa Bay Inno Award honorees here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

ehardy@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital