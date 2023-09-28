Discovery Behavioral Health Launches First-of-its-kind AI Platform with Videra Health and Leading Research Hospital to Address the "One Year Recovery Gap"

Discovery365™ platform builds upon DBH's extensive data collection and analytics, unique in an industry in which 80% of clinicians never measure any patient outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. , an expanding network of 165 evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has entered into a clinical research agreement that will play an integral role in the launch of a new A.I.-driven platform called Discovery365. The platform tracks patient progress for 12 months after discharge from a behavioral treatment program, a period Discovery refers to as "the one-year recovery gap," when industry relapse rates are exceedingly high. The agreement joins Discovery Behavioral Health with experts from Brigham and Women's Hospital . Powered by Videra Health technology, the Discovery365 platform represents a paradigm shift in the industry.

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health) (PRNewswire)

"Discovery365 platform challenges the industry status quo, that 'relapse is part of recovery.' "

Behavioral health relapse rates in the first year after treatment skyrocket to as much as 85 percent due to the chronic nature of their conditions, according to findings . "The Discovery365 platform challenges the industry status quo, that 'relapse is part of recovery.' We are working to make relapse the exception, not the rule of recovery," says John Peloquin, PhD, President and CEO of Discovery Behavioral Health.

Discovery365 platform overview:

Uses video-captured analytics to scale the provider-patient interaction and analyze 16 separate data collection points, four times the number usually associated with post-discharge patient data gathering.

Sends automated prompts through text or email for the patient to complete an asynchronous digital check-in.

Patients respond on video using their smartphone or computer, answering three or four questions at a time.

Discovery365 then utilizes Videra Health's technology to analyze the video on the patient's verbal and non-verbal behavior – this includes the language the patient is using as well as vocal inflections, rate of speech, body, and facial movements.

This AI analysis can help identify signs of struggle or relapse, including emotional distress or high-risk behavior.

This first-of-its-kind tech-enabled platform employs an algorithm of weighted metrics developed by Discovery, administered and analyzed by Videra Health, and will be validated and optimized by Brigham and Women's psychiatrists, who will conduct statistical analyses and compile reports from the data collected. Discovery will use this information to make informed treatment and organizational changes and ultimately share this information with the industry and public to accelerate the development of standardized best industry practices in post-discharge treatment of substance use, eating disorders, depression-anxiety and other behavioral health conditions.

"This platform will allow us to look for predictors — examining care protocols, lifestyle and behavior and treatment methods to gauge if someone is doing well, not just in terms of symptom resolution, but ultimately, it will paint a clear picture as to whether a patient is on the path towards a truly functional recovery," says Philip Sung-En Wang, Dr. P.H., M.D., Director of the Center for Learning Health Systems, for Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Through our joint efforts, Brigham and Women's Hospital will be able to create a learning behavioral health system for this country."

Discovery365 builds upon Discovery Behavioral Health's extensive experience systematically collecting data on treatment outcomes – a significant achievement in an industry where up to 80% of clinicians treating patients for mental illnesses, including substance use and eating disorders, never collect any data on patient outcomes.

"The Discovery data shows that one in five behavioral health patients drop out of treatment, particularly in the early stages. Premature dropout is associated with worse outcomes, greater relapse, lower rates of remission and disproportionately affects those who are more vulnerable. We will use this data to make ever more accurate predictions of why many patients abandon treatment," says Wang, who also serves as a Professor of the Practice of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and a Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

At the heart of the Discovery365 platform is sophisticated AI-powered software developed by Videra Health, which includes customized assessment protocols, utilizing video and the specific weighted metrics. Crucial information on Social Determinants of Health collected by Discovery and Brigham and Women's Hospital will also be important in predicting relapses.

"Infusing AI into the world of behavioral health through this trailblazing platform will significantly advance solutions for the betterment of patients everywhere. With great technology, we can enable greater insight into a patient's journey. Now that we have more data across the continuum of care and post discharge, we can see what's working, when it's working, for whom it is working, and then really pinpoint value," reflects Brett Talbot, PhD, Videra Health's Chief Clinical Officer.

With 165 evidence-based and measurement-based behavioral health treatment centers located nationwide, DBH is positioned to analyze the "data lake" of information from the Discovery365 platform to generate predictive analytics about individual care and ultimately "best practices" treatment protocols. The more the machine-learning platform is used, the greater the data set, and the more accurate the results.

"The technology behind Discovery365 has the capacity to disrupt the industry by solving the post-discharge problem – the so-called 'one year gap'," says Matthew Ruble, MD, DBH's Chief Medical Officer. "Together, the program marks a new era in behavioral health and the treatment of conditions such as depression, eating disorders and alcohol-drug addiction."

Watch this informational video to learn more about the behavioral health Discovery365 platform.

Complete Media Kit Here

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric and addiction medicine, TMS, virtual and telehealth services, and one year of post discharge monitoring and assessment, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We are a contracted provider with 100 payers and other managed care organizations. Our portfolio of more than 165 treatment centers includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

About Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brigham and Women's Hospital is a world-class academic medical center based in Boston, Massachusetts. A major teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital has a legacy of clinical excellence that continues to grow year after year. The Brigham serves patients from New England, across the United States and from 120 countries around the world. Brigham and Women's Hospital has a legacy of clinical excellence that continues to grow year after year. The Brigham network includes 1,200 doctors throughout New England working across 150 outpatient practices. An international leader in virtually every area of medicine, the Brigham has led numerous medical and scientific breakthroughs that have improved lives around the world. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Brigham and Women's Hospital among the best hospitals in many specialty areas, including cancer, heart and vascular, diabetes and endocrine disorders, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatric care, gynecology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, rheumatology, and urology.

About Videra Health

Videra Health is an automated, AI-driven, video assessment platform that empowers providers and health care organizations to identify, triage, and provide care to patients who are most acute. The FDA-registered digital platform connects providers and patients anytime, anywhere between visits and post-discharge via written and video assessments that translate into actionable quantitative and qualitative patient data. Based in Utah, the company is led by internationally recognized healthcare and video-analytic experts, and is backed by investors such as Peterson Ventures, Epic Ventures, Rose Park Advisors, OATV and Jeremy Andrus.

Media Contacts

Greg Ptacek,Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

323-841-8002 mobile

gPtacek@discoverybh.com

Maggie Habib

mPR on behalf of Videra Health

310-916-6934

maggie@mpublicrelations.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health